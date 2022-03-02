We agreed a few years ago (you, the reader, and I, the writer) to share recipes, tips and talk about food and cooking.
Today, I want to talk about what we have to do before we can cook or share recipes. We have to visit a supermarket (or perhaps order and pick up groceries, or order online to be delivered). I know that I am somewhat unusual because I really like to prowl around supermarkets. Of course, I don’t enjoy spending money but I do like to check out new items available and conversely see what is no longer available; or see how sizes have changed and recipes have to be altered to have a successful result from an old recipe.
Many products have been reduced in weight or package sizes. Several years ago I read that companies were doing this because the consumer would be more upset if the price was increased, rather than if the size of the item decreased. Think about it. How soon did you realize that a “pound of coffee” was, in fact, only 12 ounces. No longer did sugar come in 5-pound bags, but suddenly a bag of sugar was only 4 pounds. The same is true with cake mixes and several other processed food products.
Though many of us “vintage people” (NOT “Village People”) buy, prepare and eat less than when we had lots of people around the table to feed three meals a day, we are, many times, on “fixed incomes.”
In all my years of cooking (since I was a teenager), I have never seen such a rapid increase in food prices. It is difficult cooking on a smaller scale, but when I see people in the supermarkets who are buying food for two adults and several children, I feel great sympathy for them. In many cases, products have literally doubled in price in the past few weeks. Restaurant food has increased in price because price hikes have affected businesses, perhaps even more than for the home cook. I like to think of myself as a positive person and hate to be a prophet of doom and gloom. But honestly, I do not know an answer.
One small help might come from planting a home garden. I hope more people will consider this. If you have been reading “from my kitchen” for many years, you know this is the time I encourage you to grow some herbs in pots or planted in the ground rather than buying a bunch of cut herbs to use in one recipe.
For almost the same price you can buy a pot of herbs to use for many recipes and have them fresh and available for months (or in some cases, years) to come. I have chives that every year for at least six to seven years have reseeded themselves. It is so nice to cut fresh chives for many recipes, but particularly for baked potatoes. Because it seems that meat, poultry and seafood have risen in price at an even larger rate than other products, some food (and economic) authorities have recommended having a “meatless day,” substituting other forms of protein once a week. Another suggestion is to shop carefully and not in excess to cut down on food loss. It is shocking and almost heart-breaking to hear the figures on food waste in America.
If you have other tips for shopping and eating for less money, share those ideas through my email, please.