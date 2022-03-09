Mr. Rogers said it over and over: Be kind. Be kind. Be kind. You never know what each person you meet might be going through. You could be the only spot of joy they receive that day.
Many of my friends show real kindness constantly without even giving it a thought. Let me tell you about a few of them. Someone often drops little containers of food for me (and I have heard that I am not the only recipient) and a nice friend often calls and asks if there is anything I need doing (like lifting heavy things or having my knives sharpened). Another friend thoughtfully (but secretly) left a flower on Valentine’s Day for some widows who would not have had anyone to remember them on this special day and another friend has, through the years, called to say, “How are you? I just had you on my mind.”
How much time does it take to smile and say something nice to salespeople, service people, fellow shoppers? Or to wave to neighbors, the mail-delivery people and garbage truck drivers as we see them pass by.
Come on, try it. The joy you receive is double the joy you give. You don’t have to go bearing gifts, but if you happen to have time on your hands, make a little batch of something and share it.
Here is a recipe that is quick, easy and fun to share.
Peanut Butter Squares
Ingredients
2 sticks butter, melted
2 cups powdered sugar
1 3/4 cups graham cracker crumbs
1 cup peanut butter (I used smooth)
1 (12-ounce) package semi-sweet chocolate chips, melted
Steps
Mix butter, powdered sugar and graham cracker crumbs. Press into a greased or sprayed 9-by-13-inch pan. Spread peanut butter on top of graham cracker mixture. Spread melted chocolate chips over the peanut butter. Chill for 2 hours. Warm to room temperature and cut into small squares.
The name of the next recipe might be misleading. It is called a dip, but we like it best as a filling for baked potatoes. It can be made a day or two ahead of serving and I think really gets better if made ahead of time (adding bacon bits just before serving).
Baked Potato Dip
Ingredients
1 container (16-ounces) sour cream (or half sour cream and half non-fat yogurt)
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 (1-ounce) package dry Ranch dressing mix
4 ounce-package or about 1/3 cup real bacon bits
Steps
Mix sour cream (or sour cream/yogurt mix), shredded cheddar cheese and Ranch dip mix. Add bacon bits just before serving. If too thick for dip, add more sour cream or yogurt until desired consistency.
Serve with raw vegetables or crackers. Use (as mentioned above) as topping or filling for hot baked potatoes.
The next recipe is my favorite of a controversial salad. I have decided that there are three food items that divide the world into distinct classes. Here are the things that I feel sure are each eaten by only 50% of the world population: English peas, raisins and mushrooms (not combined in any one recipe.)
However, I have served this salad and heard people who declare their great distaste for English peas declare it to be not just good, but delicious.
English Pea-Bean Salad
Ingredients
1/2 cup sugar
3/4 cup tarragon or wine vinegar
1/2 cup salad oil
1 teaspoon salt
1 can (15 ounces) French-style green beans, drained
1 can (15 ounces) English peas, drained
4 ribs celery sliced
4 green onions, tops included, chopped
1 small jar chopped pimientos
Steps
Mix first four ingredients and pour over remaining ingredients. Chill overnight before serving. Makes about 8 servings.