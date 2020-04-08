Are you comfortably cooking comfort foods? Cooking for some of us brings a bit of calmness sometimes. Other times when the “cooking muse” is not with me, I just scratch around in the freezer until I find a “Chef’s Choice” dinner, i.e., anything I can locate in the freezer that is labeled (or not) and has been in the freezer less than 3 years. Today, though, I am sharing some simple, but nutritious recipes that can be made with what you have on hand, possibly.
The first is from one of my dear Bargain Box Buddies. I have mentioned before that I work a few hours a week at the Junior League of Longview Bargain Box with Neiman-Marcus merchandise. How fortunate I am to be one of this fun and caring group. We all stay in touch almost every day, bemoaning the fact that we are not there helping our marvelous manager, Jeanie Foltzenlogen, earn money for our projects that benefit so many people and groups in East Texas. The recipes today are from some of our “Box” workers.
The first is a version of Tuna Casserole that Patty Chappell took to one of our group members who was having a health problem. The recipient told Patty to share the recipe with me. It is really comfort food to the 10th power.
Patty’s Cheese Tuna CasseroleIngredients
3 cups dry egg noodles
About 1/4 to 1/2 pound Velveeta cheese sliced
1 can mushroom soup
1/2 soup can milk
1 small jar (4 ounces) sliced mushrooms, drained
1 can (14 ounces) cut green beans, drained
2 cans (5 ounces) tuna (I used water-pack), drained
Steps
Grease casserole with nonstick spray. Cook egg noodles according to package directions and drain. Add all ingredients and stir. Cover top of casserole with sliced cheese. Cover casserole with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Makes 6 servings.
I might have shared this recipe with you a while back, but it is really worth making now. I think this is a generational recipe — everyone has enjoyed it for years.
Folzenlogen Family GoulashIngredients
1 pound ground chuck
1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
1 large onion, chopped (optional or cut in large pieces to allow for non-onion eaters
3/4 cup raw rice
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon paprika
Steps
Brown meat in heavy skillet. If using onion, sauté with meat. Stir in rice, salt, garlic, and paprika. Add tomato sauce, and 3/4 can water, and stir well. Bring mixture to boil while stirring. Turn down temperature, cover, and cook about 20 minutes until rice is cooked, and mixture is totally blended. Stir occasionally, and add a little water if mixture is too thick. Makes 5-6 servings.
Several years ago, I cut a recipe from a paper or magazine, and did not put the date on it. I don’t think I have shared the recipe with you. We had it today for lunch and it will be a staple, I think, but I might use black-eyed peas or another kind of beans.
Cheesy Tomato PieIngredients
1 6-ounce package cornbread mix
2/3 cup milk or buttermilk (I used 2% milk)
1 large egg
1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
1 cup packed, baby spinach, chopped
1 cup frozen whole kernel corn
1 can (15 ounces) pinto beans, drained and rinsed
1 medium tomato, thinly sliced
Steps
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Stir cornbread, milk and egg until blended. Stir in 1 cup cheese, spinach, corn and beans. Pour into well-greased or sprayed 10-inch iron skillet. Arrange tomato slices and remaining cheese on top Bake until golden brown 25-30 minutes. Makes 4 servings.