If you had children the ages of any of mine, I want to thank you very much for bringing joy during their school years. Recently, when we were all together, they were reminiscing about school, especially about school lunches. I never had to deliberate on what to send in their lunches — one had a PBJ and other a bologna sandwich. I sent treats, along with chips, (raw vegetables, I hope, but doubt), and some sort of dessert.
Now this is where your children were involved. Many days my boys would come home so excited that someone traded their Twinkies, Oreos or Little Debbie’s for whatever my children brought. Because I liked to cook, they usually had a brownie, oatmeal raisin cookies, a piece of pound cake or some other boring homemade dessert. Some mothers said their children tried to sit near ours so they could trade. Well, some things have changed (now they all eat almost anything --including lots of vegetables).
Recently, a friend of ours from one of the churches where older son, Jeff, directed music for several years mentioned to me that she always made a particular dish for church dinners because Jeff said it was one of his favorite things. See, everyone else’s mother’s cooking is better than yours. I think though, that Jeff never traded one of my homemade rolls if I happened to send one in his lunch with honey or jelly on it.
Carolyn Deakins is known to many of us in Longview for her fine cooking and her willingness to volunteer for many things. You might remember her from the many years she worked in the office of dear doctor, Edwin Buckner. She shared her original recipe for spaghetti (created because it was a kind of spaghetti her grandchildren liked). She sent it in her beautiful cursive handwriting, which almost became a lost art but is being taught again in Texas, I have heard.
Carolyn Deakins’ Spaghetti
In a Dutch oven or heavy, very deep skillet with a lid, sauté 1 pound of lean ground beef or chuck. Add 1 large onion, cut in chunks, 1 large green bell pepper, also cut in large chunks (Carolyn says she cuts them in large piece so the people who do not like onion or bell pepper can remove those things).
Add 1 teaspoon black pepper, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 1 can mild Rotel tomatoes with chilies, 2 cans tomato soup (Carolyn prefers Campbell’s). When it begins to boil, cover and place in preheated oven to 300 degrees. Cook for 45-50 minutes.
While sauce is cooking, boil 7 ounces (Carolyn says, no more, no less) spaghetti in slightly salted water according to package directions. Drain well, add to sauce. Carolyn says it is best if made ahead, absorbs all of sauce, and then can be reheated. Should make 8-10 servings.
The brownies that my poor children had to suffer through is one of the best.
Shirley Deteau’s Brownies
Ingredients
4 eggs, beaten
2 cups sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 cup minus 2 tablespoons cooking oil
1 1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup chopped nuts
5 tablespoons cocoa unsweetened powder
1 cup miniature marshmallows
Directions
Add sugar and vanilla to eggs. Mix flour, salt and cocoa. Add to sugar mixture. Stir in oil and nuts. Mix well and pour into a greased 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes at 325 degrees until firm. Top with marshmallows.
I frost with chocolate frosting:
1/2 stick butter, softened
1/4 cup evaporated milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
About 3 1/2 cups powdered sugar
4 tablespoons cocoa
Mix well and spread onto brownies.