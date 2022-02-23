The weather! I promise not to talk about it — that’s Mark Scirto’s bailiwick. I am going to share a soup recipe that is good for cold weather which, by my sharing it, I fear will bring on another siege of cold weather.
Maybe I should give you a good ice cream recipe to bring on some warmth and sunshine. Since our Texas weather has been so strange lately, I doubt anything like recipes will make a change.
Why are we shocked by a 40-degree change in one day in East Texas? It happens often. Anyway, I have not made this recipe in several years and just thinking about it made me want to put a pot of it on to simmer. Besides, I have everything in the fridge ready to start it. We will, of course, have something to go along with it.
Canadian Cheese Soup (or a version of it)
Ingredients
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup each finely chopped onions, carrots, celery
1/2 cup flour
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 quart chicken stock or vegetable broth
1 quart warm milk
1/4 teaspoon soda
1 cup grated Cheddar cheese or 8 ounces Velveeta (see note)
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
Steps
Melt butter in 4-quart pan. Add onions, carrots and celery. Saute until soft. Add flour and cornstarch and stir well. Add chicken stock and milk. Cook, stirring constantly, until slightly thickened and has velvet texture. Add soda and cheese and stir until blended. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add parsley just before serving. Makes approximately 10-12 servings.
Note: I use Velveeta or a processed cheese because it melts better and is not stringy and does not dribble cheese strings all the way to your mouth from the bowl.
These recipes which I have not thought of in years keep appearing in my “taste memory” (I made that up but really believe it is a real thing,) and when I happen to find in the pantry or fridge the exact ingredients I need and to use up. Once I said to a neighbor, I like to cook with the ingredients we have in the house “on hand.” He said, “So do we. It’s hard to cook with something you don’t have on hand.” I accused him of having a “smart mouth,” but then agreed that it’s hard to cook with what you don’t have. Well, I happen to have a couple of Granny Smith apples left over from a recent apple pie making episode. Thus, you are getting this recipe that was one of our favorites.
Sour Cream Apple Squares
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups firmly packed brown sugar
1/2 cup butter, softened to room temperature
1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 egg
2 cups peeled, finely chopped apples
Steps
Combine flour, brown sugar and butter and blend on low speed of mixer until crumbly. Stir in nuts. Press 2 3/4 cups crumb mixture into an ungreased 9-by-13-inch pan. To remaining crumb mixture add remaining ingredients. Spoon onto base and bake at 350 degrees 25-30 minutes until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cut into squares and serve with whipped cream or ice cream if desired. It’s good just plain, though.
I have found that, for the most part, recipes that are developed and distributed by food companies are almost always good. Naturally, the company does not want a failure with their products. The apple recipe above is one that my daughter, Karrie, and I found in the spice area many years ago.