Can you believe that we are nearly at the end of January? Some of the days this month have felt positively spring-like. I spent three glorious hours Saturday digging in the yard and — goodness gracious — the Easter lilies from Easter services past and the Shasta daisies from Martha Rutherford’s yard are all beginning to pop up.
If you have a “tulip tree” (not the true name; help me out here, Steve Chamblee), you know that they are trying to burst open everywhere. Steve is the executive director of our wonderful Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, which is, I think, one of the finest things we have in our town.
OK, I digress, this tree blooms with gorgeous magnolia-type blossoms in shades of light pink to darkest fuchsia before leaves appear. Ours is already showing some color, which means it’s time for the Super Bowl. What a way to segue into recipes for that day so many are waiting to celebrate. As I have mentioned before, I plead extreme ignorance about the game called American football, but I am glad we will have a wonderful East Texas young man from Whitehouse playing in the big game. While the game is going, of course, we must have snacks and nibbles. The first recipe is one that I made for other “Bowls” past.
Chocolate Thins
Ingredients
1 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 (8 ounces) plain Hershey bar
1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
Steps
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Cream the butter and the sugars until fluffy and well mixed. Add the egg and vanilla. Stir in flour and spread mixture in an un-greased 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and place Hershey (broken into pieces) over the hot cookie. Spread to melt and cover. Top with chopped nuts. Cut while warm but wait until they are cooled to remove from pan. Makes about 24 pieces.
We moved to Longview in June of 1967 and were invited to a super Bowl Party the next January. I have no clue about who was playing (probably did not then, either), but I remember what a good time we had with new friends and how delicious the snacks were. That was in the dark ages when we cooked things at home instead of bringing in pizza and wings for parties.
This recipe is an easy dip and can be served hot or cold, although I think it is better hot.
Glorified Bean Dip
Ingredients
2 large cans Frito Bean Dip
1/2 pound grated cheddar cheese
4-5 green onions, chopped, tops and all
1/2 cup hot sauce (I prefer Albert’s, but any kind will work)
Steps
Mix all ingredients over low heat on top of stove or in microwave. I sometimes wait until I am serving this to top with the green onions. Serve with tostadas or corn chips.
Many years ago, I did a program or two at the Greggton Baptist Church, and my friend, the late Flo Clark gave me one of the church cookbooks. I think Flo and her husband Russell coordinated the senior citizens group at the church at that time. We have enjoyed this dip that can also be a sandwich spread.
Margie Cammack’s Nutty Tuna
Ingredients
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened to room temperature
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup chopped ripe olives
1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt
1 (5 ounces) can tuna, drained
Steps
Mix the first three ingredients well and stir in the remaining items. Serve with crackers or chips.