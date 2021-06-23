Coffee: a magical nectar that turns “leave me alone or die” into “good morning, honey.” These very profound words came from an indisputable, infallible, incredible fountain of knowledge called Facebook.
For many years, this very necessary bit of info for anyone who enters our kitchen before I have poured the boiling water over coffee grounds into the French press is wise to heed. Though it is written on a stained, tattered piece of paper along with all my other bits of kitchen info which I have accumulated throughout many years, it is the most valuable info one can heed before speaking to me in the morning. Now, usually when a writer begins an essay, a column, a book or any writing, it will be an intro to what follows. Not so, today, but I want to share the coffee warning with others who share my feelings about that first cup.
However, I am giving you a recipe for a wonderful coffee drink that many people are willing to purchase for a big chunk of change.
A few weeks ago, I had a very enjoyable conversation with a friend of mine from Ore City. Teddy Machen is a very active nonagenarian. Teddy is the backbone of the Ore City Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and worked in the office for many years. This church has compiled several cookbooks. Though the last one was made in 2009, there are still a few copies available and they are only $5 plus $3 postage and handling. The book is called “Fruit of the Spirit” and is a commemoration of the 90th anniversary of the church. Call the church at (903) 968-4404 for more info or order at First Baptist Church, 212 Cedar St., Ore City, TX 75683.
Some of my favorites are those submitted by my friend Teddy or her daughter, Debra Machen Barton.
The first is right in line with my coffee statement.
Instant Cappuccino
Ingredients
1 cup instant powdered coffee creamer
1 cup instant chocolate drink mix (like Nestle Nesquick)
2/3 cup instant coffee
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Steps
Combine all ingredients and mix well. Store in airtight container. To use, mix 2 tablespoons mix per cup of hot water. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with nutmeg, or chocolate shavings.
The next is an easy appetizer and can be made ahead to keep on hand.
Jezebel Sauce
Ingredients
1 jar (10 ounces) pineapple preserves
1 jar (10 ounces) apple jelly
5 ounces jar cream horseradish
1/2 can dry mustard (1 1/2 ounce can)
1 teaspoon black pepper, cracked
1 block (8 ounces) cream cheese
Crackers of your choice
Steps
Mix all ingredients except cheese and crackers. Let mixture set overnight in refrigerator. Serve over cream cheese with crackers. Mixture will keep in refrigerator indefinitely and is an instant appetizer.
Teddy gave me a recipe a few years ago that I have made many times, but not exactly the way she gave it to me. She is so kind to mail recipes to me. I looked at this copy and thought I could remember it without putting it in a secure place (a shoebox). Here is the correct way to prepare this wonderful fresh asparagus dish.
Teddy’s Broiled Fresh Asparagus
Line a cookie sheet or baking pan with foil. Wash a bunch of asparagus and pat dry with paper towel. Add about 3 tablespoons olive oil in pan. Add asparagus and roll in oil. Make a mixture of:
1 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Broil asparagus for 4 minutes. Sprinkle with salt mixture.