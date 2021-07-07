It appears that we are between holidays for a while and since my favorite one of all (July 4) is over, I thought it might be time to talk about “fixing” food (not as in “fix supper,” but as in repairing culinary mistakes).
I have read that a builder repairs his mistakes with paint, and a cook with frosting or sauces. I must admit I have had to try to rescue food by repairing at the last minute. Years ago, someone said, as much as you cook, you surely never had any “food flops.” That is so wrong. My biggest problem is one that I have advised you for years not to do, and yet I am notorious for doing this simple little thing: not reading the recipe carefully whether it is one I have made hundreds of times or a new one I am trying.
I strongly advise novice cooks to read and absorb the recipe, gather all the ingredients out on the cabinet to check to see if you have everything that is called for. This is especially true if trying a recipe for the first time. I am notorious for deviating and doing a bit of tweaking here and there on a recipe. There are many times things can be substituted, yet on the other hand there are some hard fast rules about some recipes or ingredients that must be followed strictly.
For my early years in marriage (does any bride dreamily waltzing down the aisle, realize that “I do” to all those other things includes planning, purchasing and preparing three meals a day so long as you both do live?), we had three cookbooks. Somehow without noticing it, cookbooks were being accumulated at an enormous rate. I still mainly use those early three. Somewhere when I was buying more cookbooks, cooking less but was writing this column and three cookbooks, I began to look at cooking reference books more than actual recipe books.
Now, as is true in everything, common sense goes a long way, especially in the kitchen. I have learned a lot of what not to do by experience. Other tips I have picked up from you or from some of my technique books.
One of the most frequently asked questions about substitutions is for buttermilk. Believe it or not, there were days when you were asked in a restaurant if you wanted “sweet” milk or buttermilk.
Buttermilk substitutions: 2 tablespoons lemon juice or white vinegar and enough milk to make 1 cup. Stir well, let set for 5 minutes. Also, may use 1 cup plain yogurt.
Garlic: I prefer fresh garlic but keep refrigerated chopped or minced garlic. I use dried, but only in a pinch.
The same is true for onion, though I have never seen instant prepared onion. I do keep dried onion flakes and dried chopped. For a bit of onion flavor, use onion powder.
For 1 cup self-rising flour, use 1 cup all- purpose flour, 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder and a pinch of salt.
Using fresh vs. dried herbs, easy to remember: 1 tablespoon fresh herbs equals 1 teaspoon dried. (Fresh are usually preferred, but normally should be added at the end of the cooking times.)
There are some substitutions that are highly touted that I think are a matter of choice: mashed ripe avocado for butter, or applesauce for oil, 3/4 oil, use 1 cup applesauce or pumpkin. I’m just telling you these, not my favorite choices.
I agree with the grande dame of French cooking, Julia Child: Just use real butter, but in moderation.