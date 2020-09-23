Do you ever get “hung up” on something, like a song in your mind that won’t quit playing (always one you don’t like), a particular food you must have (so much you will go out in the night to buy them somewhere — peanut M&Ms for me) or some info that you will not rest until you find out about it?
Well, my brain battle is now going on over how and why food sizes have changed so much, almost without our noticing. I am going to repeat something I ran last week that Carolyn Deakins, one of Longview’s finest cooks, sent me. It was correct, but the format was a bit different. This is the remedy for cakes that fall (particularly pound or Bundt cakes) made with a cake mix with added ingredients.
Because cake mixes are now packaged in 15.25 boxes rather than 18 ounces, yet the directions on most are not altered, we have almost all noticed cakes falling. Repeating the remedy:
Ingredients
Mix 1 1/2 cups flour
1 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
Steps
Mix well and store in an air-tight container. Shake well before each use and add 6 level tablespoons mixture to each cake mix. Use the same amount of eggs, oil, water as recommended on the box mix. This should make enough for 5-6 cake mixes.
Now, back to my major cooking frustration of the moment, which is the reduction of amounts and sizes. We eat and use a lot of eggs at our house. Most recipes call for large eggs, so that’s what we keep (unless some kind friend who raises chickens gives us fresh eggs.) Then, we just enjoy them without questioning size. Well, I made omelets one night last week for dinner, and as I was cracking the eggs, I noticed how small they seemed. I looked at the carton, thinking perhaps I had bought the medium size accidentally. No, they were just smaller “large.” So, I immediately began a quest for why. Here is what I found:
Eggs are usually found in medium and large sizes and are graded by weight rather than size. For example, large eggs must weigh 2 ounces per egg, or 24 ounces per carton; medium, 21 ounces per dozen or 1 3/4 ounces per egg. Does this matter? Well, yes and no. If you are preparing scrambled eggs or fried eggs, it is not a big deal. However, for eggs used in baked goods or in dishes such as quiche or frittatas, the size of eggs is important. I learned something that might help me win a trivia game sometime: The older the hen, the larger the egg.
I am going to share the recipe that I use most often for scrambles eggs. When I taught microwave classes for Amana, this was probably the thing that got the most response.
Microwave Scrambled Eggs
Ingredients
3 large eggs
3 tablespoons water
1 slice American cheese (or 1 tablespoon Cheez Whiz)
Steps
Whisk eggs slightly with a fork. Add water and crumbled cheese slice. Place in a small buttered microwave-safe bowl.
Microwave on 80% power or medium high for 1 1/2 minutes. Stir and return to microwave for 1 minute. Stir and serve. Makes 2 servings.
The reason we are hesitant, I think, to cook eggs in the microwave is because on High power, they are tough.
To boil eggs successfully:
Place eggs in cold water and bring to boil. Let boil 1 minute, remove from heat and cover. Let set for 20 minutes. Pour off hot water and immediately pour cold water on them.