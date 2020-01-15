It’s not over yet, you know. It seems to me there is a-3-month period, beginning with Halloween when almost everything revolves around food.
I used to think New Year’s Day would end all the hullabaloo with party entertaining, foods, drink and festivities. Now, we see the day of the Super Bowl looming toward us. I am not a great football fan (in fact only when Baylor University or Forest Park Middle school are involved, do I sit up and take notice.)
I understand very little about the game except that there is crashing and bashing over one ball supposedly made of pigskin. However, I know the Super Bowl is a multimillion dollar event that does involve food as much as the preceding days of the holiday season.
I thought I was the only adult who was really unknowledgeable about the game. However, at a recent party, I became acquainted with a delightful young woman. She admitted that until she met her husband, she knew it involved whistles blowing and people running. Beyond that, her experience as a drum major all through school taught her only when she was supposed to “strike up the band” when a touchdown was made. Otherwise, she knew nothing about the game. Because I played in bands from Junior high through college, I felt the same way. Many Americans, however, do not appear to share my disinterest in the big game, as I have already been asked about recipes for Super Bowl parties.
Because I think the host should get to enjoy her or his party as much as the guests, the secret is to get the party foods done ahead of time, — or to offer something that almost cooks itself.
Martha Rutherford gave me this easy, slow-cooker recipe in February 1977. It can cook all during the game or anytime you want to leave something to cook while you are doing something else.
Martha’s Slow Cooker Barbecue
Ingredients
3-4-pound boneless roast (a chuck roast is fine)
Rub roast with 2 tablespoons brown sugar and place in slow cooker
Add 1/2 cup water
Cook on low for 10-12 hours.
Remove from cooker, and shred the meat with fork, and drain the liquid, reserving 1 cup liquid.
Mix the following:
14 ounces ketchup
2 tablespoons liquid smoke
4 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons prepared mustard
3 tablespoons brown sugar
Dash of Tabasco sauce
10 ounces of Coke
The next recipe can be halved or made 1/2 ahead to freeze in two different pans.
Chocolate chip bars (or Blond Brownies)
Ingredients
2 cups butter (softened)
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
1 1/2 cups brown sugar
4 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 teaspoon water
4 1/2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 package (12 ounces) chocolate chips
1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts, if desired
Steps
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream butter and sugars. Add eggs one at a time. Stir in vanilla and water. Add flour, baking soda and salt. Stir in chocolate chips and nuts (if desired). Pour into 2 greased or sprayed 9-by-13 pans, which have been sprayed or greased. Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown and slightly firm to touch. Cool slightly and cut into squares.
Note: You can leave out the chocolate chips or substitute peanut butter chips, white chocolate chips or dried cranberries and or raisins. In other words, you can adjust this recipe to your own tastes. I prefer to under bake bar cookies or brownies rather than have them be too dry.