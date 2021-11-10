Hello, Tyler. It’s so nice to be back home (in word and spirit) where I began. We still live in Longview where we have been since 1967, except for a 14-year interlude in South Texas.
I was born in Tyler, went all through school there, graduating from Tyler High on its first go round with that name. I have been writing this recipe/foods/chatty column for the Longview News-Journal for over 51 years.
A couple of weeks ago, the editor asked if we could run this weekly column in the Tyler Morning Telegraph as well as continuing in Longview. Today, I want to share my mother, Ola York’s, recipes that she always had on our Thanksgiving table. She was known as one of Tyler’s finest cooks, and not just by her family. She died too young, but made mighty footprints in Tyler in civic, school and church circles in her short 60 years.
The first is her cornbread dressing recipe that I still make for Thanksgiving, which was her (and my) favorite holiday.
Mother’s Chicken (or Turkey) Cornbread Dressing
Ingredients
2 quarts chicken or turkey broth
1 large onion, chopped
2 large ribs celery, chopped
2 tablespoons chicken base (I use Tone’s from Sam’s) or Better than Bouillon)
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon celery salt
1 recipe cornbread (either mix or scratch) baked and crumbled
6-8 slices white bread, torn into small pieces
4 eggs
Steps
Bring broth to boil. Add onions, celery, and seasonings., simmer for about 1 hour. Add breads and cool slightly. Beat eggs. Stir gently into bread and broth mixture. Mix well and either pour into a 4-quart greased casserole or fill turkey cavity and cook along with turkey. If cooking in dish, bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour. Makes about 10-12 servings.
Note: this does not have sage in it, and we like it very moist.
A few years ago it was impossible to find mincemeat. I believe that was when the tide turned and some people decided that it was worth a try, because grandmothers and mothers had always considered that a must for holiday dinners. My mother had a special way to “perk up” mincemeat. I added the streusel topping.
Crunchy-Nut Mincemeat Pie
Ingredients
1 large or 2 small unbaked pie crusts
1 package mincemeat, crumbled
1 1/2 cups water
3/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons flour
1 medium apple, chopped (I leave peel on)
1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
1/4 cup Mogen David wine
1/2 cup raisins
Steps
Mix all ingredients in saucepan and cook over medium heat until mixture begins to thicken. Pour into crust (or crusts).
Top with the following:
1 cup flour
1/3 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup flaked coconut
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1 stick melted butter
Mix until crumbly and sprinkle over mincemeat filling. Bake for about 40 minutes or until golden brown at 350 degrees.
Mother’s Apple-Nut Salad
Ingredients
3 large apples (Mother used Delicious; I prefer Pink Ladies or Honeycrisp), peeled and chopped
1 cup pecans, coarsely chopped
Dressing
1 egg, beaten
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup cider vinegar
1/4 cup water
Steps
Mix dressing ingredients in small saucepan. Bring to boil, reduce heat and cook over low heat until slightly thickened. Remove from heat and cool thoroughly. Just before serving, chop apples and mix with nuts. Pour dressing over fruit and nuts. Makes about 6-8 servings.
As I have done for years, I want to encourage you to get those priceless recipes from their sources: mothers, grandmothers, siblings, friends while you can. The “food memories” can possibly be brought back through these recipes.