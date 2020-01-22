Some of you have been with me for a long time — almost 50 years, in fact. Together, we have birthed a baby girl, and then a couple of granddaughters, lived through the sudden deaths of my husband and daughter and a lingering death of my sister. We are on a difficult trip now that I have hesitated to mention to you, but the time has come for me to ask you to share it with me.
Two years ago in February, we received the diagnosis of senile dementia. When I write “we,” it is not just the “editorial” we. When this dreaded disease appears, it affects the entire family and circle of friends. Because two members of Joe’s family have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, that is what we strongly suspect. However, since there are more than 70 forms of dementia, each with different but some similar characteristics, it is very difficult to make a true diagnosis of some of the types.
I honestly never thought I would write about this. Since I have been dealing with the situation with the help of some friends, support groups and a wonderful organization we have in Longview now, I have learned how many families are touched by dementia in some form. I want to make you aware of the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. This organization was begun through the combined efforts of many people, primarily spouses or relatives of victims, doctors, nurses and others in the medical field who saw a great need for a group like this in our area. There are many great support groups. If you need more information, contact them. You will be hearing more about a wonderful fundraiser in the spring that will be the third of its type to benefit this organization.
After the initial shock of the situation, I decided that life would go on even though at times I wondered how. My dear friends Dorothy Horn and Nelda Strong, both of whom have walked this path and were instrumental in starting ETAA, are so supportive and encouraging. They are there to prop me up when I start to crater.
YES, we are going to have a recipe today, but I want to share something with you that came to me from a friend who is in the same situation I am.
Alzheimer’s Thoughts
(from a person with the disease)
“Do not ask me to remember.
Do not try to make me understand.
Let me rest and know you’re with me.
Kiss my cheek and hold my hand.
I’m confused beyond your concept.
I am sad and sick and lost.
All I know is that I need you to be with me at all cost.
Do not lose your patience with me.
Do not scold or curse my cry.
I can’t help the way I’m acting
Can’t be different though I try.
Just remember that I need you,
That the best of me is gone.
Please don’t fail to stand beside me.
Love me till my life is done.”
■
We must have Super Bowl snacks, even though I only like the commercials!
Here is one we are having.
Baked French Onion Dip
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
8 ounces French onion dip
8 ounces cream cheese softened
Bake for 30 minutes.
1 cup grated Cheddar cheese
1 cup French fried onions
1/3 cup crisply fried, crumbled bacon
4 green onions, chopped (with tops)
Remove from oven and top with cheese, onion rings, bacon and green onions. Return to oven for 8-10 minutes until cheese is melted. Serve hot with chips or crackers.