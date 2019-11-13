Are you one of those dessert-guilty people who says you are “bad” if you eat dessert?
If so, you most definitely do not share one bit of DNA with my family. When we were younger, my sister and I planned every meal around dessert. I know Thanksgiving should be about more than just eating and football and that we should make every day one of giving thanks, but one of the things I like most about the holiday is that rarely is eating dessert a cardinal sin on this day. We can talk about main dishes, vegetables and other foods for the Thanksgiving table later, but today, we dwell on the all-important desserts.
You have seen some of these recipes before, I am sure, but I think they are worth sharing with you for the first or second time.
The first is a pie recipe that many people will choose as their favorite sweet. Shirley Deteau shared this recipe shortly after she moved to Longview. It has a special meaning for me. According to the date on the column in which I first shared this recipe, she served it to us at a dinner party on the night that our youngest child decided to make her entrance (two weeks early) into the world. I did not realize this until I was looking through various notebooks of my columns.
Shirley’s Pecan Pie
Ingredients
1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell
3 eggs
1/2 cup sugar (I prefer brown sugar)
1/4 cup melted butter
1 cup light corn syrup
1/4 teaspoon salt
Steps
1 cup pecan halves or pieces. Pour into pie shell, and bake for 55-60 minutes until golden brown. Let set for 30 minutes or more before cutting.
My favorite pie is any sort of fruit pie, particularly apple pie. The next recipe is truly one of the best, but also most unusual apple pies I have ever made. This recipe was given to me by one of the most charming, talented men I have ever known. The late Stanley Ferrell was my friend before he became active in theater in Longview. We spent many glorious hours backstage waiting to go on. I miss him still.
Gary Smith’s Apple Pie
Ingredients
1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell
4 1/2 cups sliced apples (I used Granny Smiths)
Place apples in crust.
Cream filling:
1 cup half and half or evaporated milk
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/3 cup flour
1 teaspoon vanilla
Mix the above ingredients and pour over apples.
Topping:
1/2 cup flour
1 1/3 cups sugar
1 stick butter
Steps
Cut butter into sugar and flour with pastry blender or food processor. Crumble over filling and apple. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Bake at 450 degrees for 15 minutes. Reduce heat and cook for 40 minutes more or more until golden brown and apples are tender.
Well, as for me and my house, we just have to have something lemon on the dessert table.
This recipe is possibly the easiest Lemon Pie ever.
Lemon Cheese Pie
Ingredients
1 can sweetened condensed milk (like Eagle Brand)
3 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature
1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
Steps
Mix all ingredients and pour into cookie crust. Top with sweetened whipped cream. You can spread it over the pie, or serve each piece with a dollop of whipped cream.
I know the word “pumpkin” was not mentioned once. I promise that will be remedied soon for you pumpkin pie lovers. I will try to include a low sugar or a sugar-free dessert recipe next week. Meanwhile, start getting ready for this wonderful holiday.