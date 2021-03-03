We have just begun the Lenten season. Not having been reared in a Liturgical church, I was unfamiliar with Lent, the meaning of it and the practices involved.
In the early ‘80s, I had the privilege of teaching at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Longview. That was my first involvement with the 40 days before Easter in the Christian faith. The children (and staff) were encouraged to make a sacrifice by giving up something during this season. My Katie chose her thing to give up – television. I was impressed and touched until she announced she was only giving up the evening news.
I honestly know people who give up something meaningful to them as a time of reflection and preparation. I know only two who really stick with it and nothing can tempt them from going back on their promise. Years ago, many groups did stringent fasts and particularly gave up meat for the whole 40 days. Of course, practices are different among all the various religions. The largest differences are found in the Eastern churches where Lenten habits are kept every day, and some Western churches that exclude Sundays during this sacred time.
Though our family does not observe dietary rules during Lent, we do something suggested by my son in a sermon he gave at St. Michaels Episcopal Church when he was serving there. His sermon focused not so much on “giving up” but “giving more.” He encouraged doing good deeds, or lending a hand to someone in need, or in some way making the world a better place. I have found that the giver or doer of these things gets as much or more than the recipient. Let’s use every opportunity to “brighten the corner” where we are, not just during this Lenten season, but a habit for all time.
Years ago, fish or seafood was the accepted main dish to eat during this time, and still is for some people. Our children’s paternal grandmother, Erma Richardson, always made these when we visited her. They are one of the rare fried dishes I make.
Mom’s Salmonettes
Ingredients
1 can (15 ounces) salmon, drained, reserve the liquid
1/2 cup flour
1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 egg, slightly beaten
Steps
Prepare hot oil in deep fryer or deep skillet. Mx flour, salmon and egg. Mix liquid from salmon with baking powder. Combine two mixtures. Drop by teaspoons into hot oil. Cook until golden. This makes about 24 pieces, 4-5 servings. Drain on paper towels before serving.
Another recipe from the past is a good luncheon dish (as soon as we can go back to luncheons) or a light supper dish served with a green salad.
Baked Seafood Salad
Ingredients
1 small green pepper, chopped
1 small onion, chopped
1 cup celery, finely chopped
1 pound crabmeat or may use canned
1 pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 cup mayonnaise
1/2 teaspoon salt
Pepper to taste
Seafood seasoning (look for it on seafood counter)
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 cup buttered breadcrumbs
Steps
Clean shrimp and boil until it turns pink.
Mix all ingredients except breadcrumbs and put in a 2-quart buttered casserole. Sprinkle breadcrumbs on top.
Bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Makes 6 servings.
Last week in the One Step Pound Cake recipe, several of you called to ask what the amount was for flour. There is some kind of pesky gremlin that gets into the print machine, the “1/2” symbol turns out to look like an old-fashioned divide symbol. It’s supposed to be 2 1/2 cups flour.