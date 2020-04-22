It is the best of times. It is the worst of times. Charles Dickens wrote in 1859 the opening words to his novel, “A Tale of Two Cities,” except he used the past tense (was).
As others are saying, these words echo the situation we are in now. Though Mr. Dickens was writing about the conditions that led up to the French Revolution, I am simply referring to life as it is now. There really are some positive things that I believe have and will come out of this. I like to think I am a positive person, but I am for sure a realist. (How could one who had four children and taught school for 50 years not know what a challenge life is.)
I know that there are millions who suffer greatly now while most of us are just facing inconveniences and a lack of choices about things and situations.
Though we are trying to observe the shelter-in-place requirements and have been out very little, we have observed a change already in behaviors and conditions of our area. For one thing, I believe most of us will no longer take for granted the little things that seemed like no big deal just a few weeks ago, but now we miss very much. We, I think, will be more appreciative of people who do so much for us — besides all the medical community, the real frontline warriors — we need to thank the service people in every area, the truck drivers who bring those things we go early to the stores to find, all the people working in groceries and pharmacies, the entertainment world for streaming and showing various forms of performances and a great thanks to all educators who are trying to keep some amount of continuity to students of all ages and grades. Also, a pat on the back to those who are on kitchen duty 24/7, it seems. Let’s see if I can help a little with these easy recipes.
My husband, Joe, likes beans of all kinds, but old-fashioned pork and beans rank #1 with him. He created this dish a few years ago.
Joe’s Beef with
Pork and BeansIngredients
1/4 cup cooking oil
1 large or 2 medium onions, chopped coarsely
2 medium red bell peppers, chopped finely
1 1/2 pounds ground beef
3 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) pork and beans with liquid
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Steps
Sauté onions and peppers in 2-3-quart saucepan in oil for about 4-5 minutes. Add ground beef and cook until meat is no longer pink. Add beans, salt and pepper, stir, and serve hot (great with cornbread), or refrigerate and reheat. Good at first, even better the next day. Makes 6-7 servings.
I cannot remember ever sharing the next recipe with you. I learned this technique when I taught microwave cooking classes for Amana. Yes, dear young friends, your grandparents had to take classes to learn how to use the microwave.
Cheesy Microwave
Scrambled EggsIngredients
3 eggs
3 tablespoons water
2 slices American cheese
Steps
Whisk eggs with a fork. Add water and tear cheese slices into small pieces and mix with eggs. Pour into a buttered 1-quart microwave dish. Microwave for 2 minutes on 50% power. Mix well with fork and add about 1½ minutes still on 50% power. Stir well, and if still runny, add about 30 seconds more. Now-to conclude this brief microwave lesson, find the power button on your microwave so that everything does not cook at full power.