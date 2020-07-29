The last few weeks I have been sharing recipes from the past — something old — but today, now something new. Since I went on a cooking spree, you are seeing all new recipes that I have tried this past week. You probably have heard me quote a sign I saw once in someone’s kitchen: This kitchen is closed due to illness. The cook is sick of cooking.
Have you felt that way since we have been on full-time KP duty since mid-March? Well, let’s just jump in and cook some easy things.
The first recipe is a nourishing salad that we have enjoyed as a main dish and with sandwiches. Don’t be disturbed by edamame (beans), a main ingredient in this recipe. They can be found in the frozen food section of your local supermarket.
Edamame, Chickpea
and Corn Salad
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups edamame, frozen, shelled
1 1/4 cups fresh or frozen whole kernel corn, cooked
1 can (15.5 ounces) chickpeas (also called garbanzo beans), drained and rinsed
1/4 cup red onion, chopped
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons lime juice
3/4 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
3 tablespoons chopped cilantro
Steps
Cook edamame according to package directions. Rinse under cool water and drain well.
In large bowl, combine all vegetables. In small bowl or jar, combine dressing ingredients and mix well. Pour over vegetables and top with cilantro. Makes about 6 servings. We think the salad got better after a day in the fridge.
The next is a sort of minestrone soup. It is not like any I have ever eaten or made, but we really enjoyed it.
Shortcut Minestrone SoupNote: Original recipe called for 14 ounces frozen mixed vegetables (like Bird’s Eye Chopped Seasoning Blend), which I could not find. I substituted a 16-ounce pack of vegetables for soup.
Ingredients
16-ounce pack of vegetables for soup
12-ounce package frozen cut green beans
4-ounce jar of marinara or pasta sauce
5 cups water
1 can (15 ounces) white beans
Salt and pepper to taste
Grated Parmesan cheese
Steps
Heat vegetables in large saucepan.
Add a 24-ounce jar of marinara or pasta sauce, and 5 cups water
Bring to boil. Stir in a 12-ounce package frozen cut green beans.
Simmer for 6 minutes. Add 1 can (15 ounces) white beans (I used cannellini beans), drained and rinsed.
Add 4 ounces small pasta, like small shells or elbow pasta. Cook until pasta is done, about 5 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Top each serving with grated Parmesan cheese (about 1 tablespoon for each serving). Makes about 6 servings.
Some of us just must have something sweet. I made this light, but good, we thought, strawberry desert this week.
Strawberry Angel DessertIngredients
1 large (6 ounces) package strawberry gelatin
1 cup boiling water
2 (10 ounces each) cartons frozen strawberries with juice
1-pint whipping cream, whipped
1 large (14 ounces) angel food cake
Steps
Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Mix well. Stir in strawberries and cool in refrigerator until mixture begins to thicken. Fold in whipped cream. Break cake into small pieces, and place in a 9-by-13-inch dish (or two 9-inch square pans).
Pour strawberry mixture over angel food cake pieces and stir to mix. Refrigerate overnight.
Jan and Max Statman were our dear friends. Max told me he had a secret ice cream recipe. He, Jan, Joe and I had so much fun, because to have “couple” friends is a special thing. We miss them so much.
Max’s Peach Ice Cream
Ingredients
1/2-gallon carton Blue Bell vanilla ice cream, softened
8-10 ripe, soft fresh peaches
Steps
Peel and mash peaches and mix with ice cream. Return to carton and refreeze. You must eat a bowl immediately to make it fit into the original carton.