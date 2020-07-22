At a gathering last week, a longtime friend asked me a question that I have been asked before. In fact, I often ask myself this. How can I think of what to write week after week, year after year? When LeGrande Northcutt asked me, I was a bit surprised, but flattered, as I always am when a man (of any age) tells me he reads my column.
My answer to LeGrande was not a prize-winning answer. Sometimes I just sit at the computer (at first it was the Underwood portable I used in college) and somehow my fingers find words. Other times though, I have been pondering a thought for the column all week, nothing comes. Recipes — now that’s another thing — are everywhere. In fact, the hardest thing is to find, try and share recipes that meet my and your criteria — dear reader — out of the thousands that circulate.
Now what am I looking for in a recipe? The same thing I was seeking in 1970 when I began writing. Now, I bend rules occasionally but still pretty much am looking for recipes that do not involve dozens of ingredients, some of which have to be ordered from some faraway place with a strange sounding name and said ingredient will never be used again. I look for recipes that can be made with a modest amount of prep time. With the creation of food processors, electric mixers and blenders, food preparation time has been cut drastically. The third requirement is not really objective, but somewhat subjective: The cook cooks what the cook likes!
Now, I will tell you that I like and will eat anything, so I am not limiting you to only a few flavors and textures. Of course, I have favorites. I will always choose lemon or a fruit flavor over chocolate and will almost always choose fish over beef. However, I do not limit you strictly to what I like best (but there’s a pretty good chance you will see recipes with lemon very often.)
I am not sure if Cassandra Northcutt reads my column but she brought a wonderful pound cake to the event where LeGrande asked me the above-mentioned question. I asked her to write the recipe out right then and there. She made two of these last year for the Texas Shakespeare Festival and the theater company loved them. More about TSF later. We could not trace the true origin of this cake but here is the recipe.
Georgia’s Pound Cake Ingredients
1 Duncan Hines yellow butter cake mix
Scant 1/2 cup sugar (remove 1 tablespoon sugar)
3/4 cup cooking oil
4 eggs, added 1 at a time
1/4 teaspoon each:
Vanilla extract
Rum flavoring
Almond extract
Lemon extract
1 cup sour cream
Steps
Beat for 2 minutes at medium speed. Pour into a greased or sprayed with Pam, tube or Bundt pan. Bake at 300 degrees for 1 hour.
Mix the following and pour glaze over cake while still hot:
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons melted butter
1 tablespoon milk
1 cup powdered sugar
Easy Corn Salad Ingredients
1/2 cup each chopped purple onion, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, celery
2 (15 ounces) cans whole kernel corn, drained
1 1/2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
Dressing: 3 tablespoons prepared ranch dressing
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 (10 ounces) bag of chili cheese Fritos. (I like it with plain Fritos, too)
Steps
Mix and pour over corn mixture
Mix gently and refrigerate several hours or overnight. Just before serving add the Fritos
Makes 8-10 servings.