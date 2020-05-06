You might not be able to visit by plane, train, bus, boat or car, but if you are fortunate enough to have a mother to celebrate on May 10, you are so blessed, and must not miss the chance to contact her.
We have so many ways to stay in touch — FaceTime, Zoom, Facebook, Snapchat, iMessage or, if all else fails, you can even use an old-fashioned thing called a phone. If you are a mother, you know how wonderful it is to hear from your children or grandchildren anytime, but especially on this day which was designated as an official holiday by President Woodrow Wilson in 1914. Oddly enough, the woman who in 1905 conceived Mother’s Day, Anna Jarvis, later became disgusted with the commercialization of this special day. She lobbied to have it removed from the United States calendar. Wonder what she would think now?
Maybe you are sheltered in place with your mom, or maybe you feel safe enough to visit her (still taking precautions), and if possible, you might use any of these recipes today for a Mother’s Day brunch. Thanks to Linda Ann Holliday for reminding me of the fine cookbook, “Star Samplings,” recipes from members and friends of the P.E.O. Chapter HZ who created this book. I agree with Linda Ann about brunch recipes being a real favorite. This is probably my favorite way to entertain.
The first is a recipe that was unfamiliar to me until I was going through the book for the umpteenth time. The recipe my friend suggested was the Sausage Cheese Casserole (with Bisquick) that you have seen many times. It may not be the same, but it is exactly like the casserole in my first cookbook and has also been printed in this column several times. Of course, I am happy for any and all to share my recipes.
The new recipe that we enjoyed is from Shanna Oliver Smith. It uses the little sausage links that many of us grew up eating.
Sausage Cheese Squares
Ingredients
1 (8 ounces) tube Crescent rolls
1 package (8 ounces) brown and serve sausage links, sliced 1/2 inch-thick
2 cups shredded Monterrey Jack cheese
4 eggs
3/4 cup milk
2 tablespoons chopped green pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Steps
Unroll dough and place in an ungreased 9-by-13-inch top with sausage and cheese. Beat eggs, and add milk, green pepper, salt, and pepper. Add milk and carefully pour over cheese. Bake uncovered, at 425 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cut into squares to serve.
Mary Lynn Dawes submitted this delightful recipe which is always a favorite.
Chocolate Chip Pound Cake
Ingredients
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1 large box instant chocolate pudding mix
1 yellow cake mix
1 cup sour cream
3/4 cup canola oil
3/4 cup water
4 eggs
1 cup chocolate chips, regular or mini
Powdered sugar, if desired
Steps
Mix sugar, pudding, cake mix, sour cream, oil and water in mixing bowl. Mix well, and add eggs, one at a time. After thoroughly mixed, stir in chocolate chips. Grease and flour Bundt or tube pan. Pour in cake batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 55-60 minutes at 350 degrees. After slightly cooled, dust with powdered sugar if desired.
This book may be ordered from any member of the P.E.O. Chapter HZ, or from Chapter HZ at 1503 Willowview St. Longview, TX. 75604, or laholliday2003@yahoo.com. The book is $18 including tax.