Do you play the “In-law Lottery”? You don’t have to buy a ticket, but a lot of expense can be involved --that is, expense of emotions, time, patience and love. And, as in all lottery games, you win some and you lose some. I have been very fortunate for the most part and would not trade my children’s, grandchildren’s, sister’s, brother’s, nieces’/nephews’ and cousins’ spouses or any other persons brought into our family by marriage for any other ones. In fact, in the event of separation or divorce, I have already said that I would probably choose the “in-laws” involved over my own kith and kin, if I ever had to choose (of course hoping and praying I never have to).
Of course, this is going to lead to recipes. My daughter-in-law, Donna Richardson, (son Jeff’s wife) brought to the marriage a wonderful gift of her family. Though they live only across the Louisiana border from here, we don’t get together nearly enough. We carefully practiced social distancing this Fourth of July and had a great time together. Donna’s mother always brings 10 times enough food and maybe I overdo a bit, also. This week, they brought us fresh produce and several jars of the results of Sylvia’s canning, preserving and pickling this summer. I have not done much of that sort of thing lately but might take it up again someday.
Anyway, here is the first recipe that I could not wait to share with you. Donna brought a wonderful cucumber salad made with cucumbers from her father and brother’s garden.
Sour Cream Cucumber Salad
Ingredients
1 small white onion, sliced
4 medium cucumbers, peeled and sliced
1/2 cup sour cream
3 tablespoons white distilled vinegar
1 tablespoon sugar or Splenda
1 teaspoon fresh dill
Pepper to taste
Steps
Mix and refrigerate for 2 hours before serving. Serves about 4-5.
Donna’s mother brought me a wonderful cake recipe along with a jar of her fig preserves with which to make it. I guess you can make this cake with “store-bought” fig preserves, but I think it would not be the same.
Sylvia Cox gives credit to Roz Burnham for this recipe.
Fig Preserve Cake
Ingredients
3 eggs, well-beaten
1 cup buttermilk
1 cup cooking oil
Add 1 1/2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 teaspoon butter flavoring
2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted with
1 teaspoon each cinnamon, allspice, baking soda and salt
1 cup fig preserves, drained
1 cup chopped pecans
Steps
Mix ingredients well, on medium speed of mixer. Pour into well- greased or sprayed tube pan.
Bake at 325 degrees for about an hour; check with toothpick inserted in center. If cake is done, toothpick will come out clean.
Let set for 10 minutes in pan. Remove to cake plate.
Sauce for cake
Ingredients
1 cup sugar
1 stick butter
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 cup buttermilk
Steps
In medium saucepan place sauce ingredients. Stir constantly over medium heat until mixture comes to a full boil. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Puncture cake with a fork and pour sauce over it.
My daughter-in-law, who is really more of a “real” daughter, has become somewhat well-known for her Corn Salad recipe and when any gathering is being planned, is one of the first demands.
Donna’s Corn Salad
Ingredients
2 cans (15 ounces each) whole-kernel corn, drained
2 cups grated Cheddar cheese
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup green bell pepper, chopped
1/2 cup red onion, chopped
1 bag (10 1/2 ounces) Fritos (chili cheese flavor), coarsely crushed
Steps
Mix first five ingredients, and chill. Stir in Fritos just before serving.