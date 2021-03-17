Erin go Bragh (Ireland forever) and Happy St. Patrick’s Day to you. Because in the past — probably many times — I have given you info about St. Patrick and his day of honor, I will skip that. It’s a meaningful story, look it up.
Can you count to five? Apparently, I thought I could when I gave you a recipe for five ingredients but left out one. Thanks to a friend of many years, Noreen Gravely, for being the first to point it out to me. Last week I shared a recipe called Chili Casserole with you. The fifth (omitted ingredient) was one small can of chopped green chilies, which I must admit, I had a hard time finding. You know the things we have had shortage of during this plague, loss, and sorrow for the past year, but since I usually keep a can of chilies on hand, I did not begin to search (at four stores) and discover the scarcity of them.
Let’s don’t try a recipe for five ingredients. Let’s move down to four. Surely, I can get all those. Another thing about this recipe is that it’s a great spring recipe. It’s versatile in that you can chose your flavor of gelatin.
Apricot, Lime, Strawberry (or any flavor) Salad
Ingredients
1 box gelatin (3 ounces) see above for flavor choice
8 ounces can crushed pineapple
1 cup buttermilk
1 carton (4 ounces) whipped topping, slightly thawed
Steps
Put dry gelatin in small pan with pineapple to heat on stove, or in microwave in microwave-safe dish. Bring to boil until gelatin is dissolved. Cool in fridge for at least 15 minutes. When cool, add buttermilk and return to fridge for 15 minutes or until mixture begins to thicken. Fold in whipped topping and pour into an 8-by- 8-inch square container. Chill until set before serving.
With the coming of spring (hallelujah!) and with the virus on the downswing, we can carefully get back to some of our favorite small group gatherings, like luncheons, dinners, picnics, church gatherings, etc. The above recipe just seems like it is made for a spring, light meal.
Another recipe with few ingredients (3) is this mashed potato dish which comes from the wonderful cookbook I mentioned last week, “A Taste pf Heaven,” compiled several years ago by the women at Alpine Church of Christ and given to me by Kathy Lusk. This recipe was submitted by Faron Cain and will go with almost any main dish.
Ranch-Style Mashed Potatoes
Ingredients
1 (1 ounce) package Ranch dressing mix
4 cups unsalted mashed potatoes (with or without skins) see note
1/4 cup butter, melted
Makes 4-5 servings.
Steps
Stir dressing mix into mashed potatoes. Mix well and add butter.
Note: Don’t tell, but I keep instant mashed potatoes to use as a thickener for potato soup. In a pinch, I tried this with instant potatoes. Of course, it is not as good. I put about ½ cup grated cheddar cheese on top and heated in microwave about 2 minutes to melt cheese.
The last recipe has three ingredients also. It was given to me at least 40-plus years ago by our dear, late friend, Nancy Wright. I have made these several hundreds of times.
Nancy’s Corn Biscuits
Ingredients
2 cups baking mix (like Bisquick)
2/3 cup cream-style corn
1 stick butter, melted
Steps
Mix baking mix and corn only until mixture is moistened. Drop into greased or sprayed miniature muffin pans. Drizzle over unbaked biscuits. Bake at 400 degrees for 10-12 minutes. Serve hot.