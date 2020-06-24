Have you gained anything from experiences through the last three-plus months? Several people say that they have used this time to learn a new skill, organize closets, rooms, drawers, etc. I have gained one thing for sure – weight.
Though I try to cook healthful, low fat, low sugar, mostly with fresh fruits, vegetables, fish and poultry, somehow our scales seem to be off. My clothes have shrunk a size while hanging in the closets. Trying to chisel off the extra three to four pounds before they become an extra 30-40 has been my project for the past week. So, while not cooking desserts, I just read about them and remember my favorite ones. Two of the recipes today are from the past but were discovered since my last cookbook was written.
I wrote the first book so I would not spend so much time looking through shoe boxes for recipes. Well, since I wrote the last one in 2005, I have filled several more shoe boxes. I do have a file called “New Recipes” (not on the computer, but in a bulging manila folder or several of them).
The first recipe today is great for a party dessert. I realize it’s hard to have a party now without masks and it’s difficult to eat with a mask on, but it’s possible.
Lime Pie DipIngredients
2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, at room temperature
1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
1 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 1/2 Tablespoons sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 limes, zested and juiced
Graham crackers or vanilla wafers for serving
Steps
Whip cream cheese at high speed on mixer and gradually mix in condensed milk and yogurt. Beat for 2 minutes on medium speed, and add sugar, vanilla, juice, and lime zest. Save a little zest for garnishing. Place in serving bowl, cover with plastic wrap, refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Serve with cookies or graham crackers.
The next is a lost and found recipe that happens to be found today.
Quick and Easy German
Chocolate Pound Cake
Ingredients
1 box German Chocolate Cake mix
1 container pecan coconut frosting
3 eggs
1 cup water
1/3 cup cooking oil
Steps
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour or spray a Bundt pan. Mix all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Mix 3 minutes on medium speed. Beat until batter is thick and ingredients well combined.
Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 48-50 minutes until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool on rack for 20 minutes before removing from pan. Cool before cutting.
My sons and husband who are all three diabetic like lemon pound cake. My mother’s Lemon Buttermilk Pound Cake is our favorite, but this low-sugar version is a good substitute.
Low Sugar Lemon Pound CakeIngredients
1 sugar-free yellow cake mix
1 small package sugar-free lemon gelatin mix
1 cup water
1/2 cup cooking oil
3 eggs
1 can (15 ounces) sugar-free vanilla cake frosting
1 tablespoon lemon extract
Steps
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spray tube or Bundt pan with pan spray.
Mix all ingredients in electric mixer on low speed for 1 minute. Scrape sides of bowl and mix 2 additional minutes on medium. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake for 40-45 minutes until tests done, and a toothpick stuck in cake comes out clean. When done, remove from oven, and let set for 10 minutes before removing from pan. Place on cake plate.
Meanwhile prepare lemon syrup.
Lemon Syrup
Ingredients
1/4 cup sugar
Grated zest of 2 lemons
Juice of 2 lemons
1 tablespoon water
Steps
Bring to boil and pour over cake.