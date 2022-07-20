Never say “never” or “always.”
Last week I talked about not turning on the stove when temperatures stay about three digits for two days in a row. I really have not had any heat on for cooking except to boil the water for my French Press cup of coffee in an electric boiling pot. I even made a dessert for our church potluck only using an electric can opener and my energy for stirring and mixing. I will share that recipe with you after the first one, which did necessitate turning on heat.
One of the newer interests in my life happened this year quite by accident. My friend, Clair English, was asking at our 50-plus years in existence Supper Club one evening if we knew anyone who might be interested in volunteering at Longview’s Arboretum.
I immediately perked up because I had already been thinking about seeing if they needed another person to hang around this wonderous new place in Longview. It truly is one of the best things that has come to Longview in several years. It did not just appear by itself, but through much hard work by many devoted people who wanted to bring something to show off our beautiful trees, plants and flowers that grow well in our area.
Over about a 10-year period, money was raised, plans were made and thousands of hours have been put into this place. How we managed to get a director of the knowledge, skills, energy and ability of our main man, Steven Chamblee, I will never know. Plus, he is fun to be around; but never try to top him with words or jokes. Well, anyway, this past week he put together a luncheon and fun celebration for Arboretum volunteers. I met many new people I had not known through my other areas of life — school, church, organizations. The first person I met was a nice woman, Janeen Smith, who told me about an easy recipe. Some of you know that my main idea for a recipe is three ingredients, one pan, and five minutes prep time. This one met all those criteria. Plus, it is relatively inexpensive to prepare.
Janeen’s Sausage Cabbage Casserole
Ingredients
1 pound kielbasa (or any other link sausage), cut into bite-size pieces
Small head of cabbage, chopped
1 can Rotel tomatoes, and 1/2 can water
Steps
Fry sausage in deep pan or Dutch oven. Add cabbage, tomatoes and water. Cover and cook on medium heat until cabbage is done, about 8-10 minutes. Great with cornbread. Makes about 4-5 servings.
The cool, creamy dessert I took to the Wednesday night potluck is easy to make. Try it, but warning, it is hard to stay away from.
Lola Ford’s Lemon Angel Food Cake
Ingredients
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tablespoon lemon zest (the grated colored part of the lemon)
1 large angel food cake, cut in thin slices
1 cup heavy cream, whipped or 1 (8-ounce) carton Cool Whip (I used Cool Whip-was in a hurry)
Steps
Mix can of sweetened condensed milk with lemon juice and lemon zest. Let set while you are slicing cake. Place cake slices in a 9-by-13-inch dish. Mix whipped cream or Cool Whip into lemon juice mixture. Spread over the angel cake slices. Refrigerate for 1 hour or more before cutting into pieces and serving. Top each piece with a fresh strawberry or long-stemmed cherry, if desired. Makes about 12-16 servings.
Visit the wonderful Longview Arboretum. Google it. It’s on West Cotton in the vicinity of the Maude Cobb Center.