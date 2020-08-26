You might as well know the truth. I have a love/hate attitude about writing this column, as I imagine many of my favorite writers, past and present, feel the same. When an idea, a recipe or a comment made during the week hits me slap-dab in the face, then writing is a piece of cake. However, I imagine Dorothy Parker, Molly Ivins, Ann Richards, Mark Twain, Erma Bombeck, Jimmy Isaac (may they all rest in peace) and my present writer-favs, Van Craddock, Dorothy Horne, Jo Lee Ferguson and Jack Stallard probably feel the same as I.
Now, don’t for a minute think I am assuming to come within a country mile of their talent. I’m just an old girl who likes to share recipes but got tired of handwriting them out on recipe cards. I have always enjoyed writing, so I guess that’s why I am still pecking out recipes and other palaver. Now you know.
Just as I started writing today, my sister/friend Jeanie Folzenlogen sent me a text about the squash dish she made today (with about 10 other dishes), whereas we were having tuna sandwiches and watermelon.
Since squash is still in season, and usually produces too much to use all at once, I want to share this recipe with you. I have not made it this summer but will tomorrow. I will talk a little bit about other squash varieties.
Jeanie’s Easy Squash CasseroleIngredients
10-12 small yellow summer squash, sliced
1 large onion (I like yellow onions for cooking best), chopped
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 pound sharp cheddar cheese, grated (see note)
2 cups crushed potato chips
Steps
Cook squash in a small amount of water until squash is tender. Drain and add salt and pepper.
Layer with cheese in a buttered 9-by-13-inch dish. Top with crushed potato chips (a good use for the chips in the bottom of the package). Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes until cheese is melted and squash is bubbly. Makes 6-8 servings.
We have benefited from Billy, Sylvia and son Gary Cox’s garden this year in new ways. These three people became a bonus (along with granddaughter, Ruby Cox) when my son, Jeff Richardson, (the musician who always wears a fedora, like his dad) married Donna their daughter/sister. Well anyway, Billy and Sylvia have brought us not just yellow squash, but acorn and butternut squash, both of which varieties I am embarrassed to tell you, I had never cooked. My mother grew a garden each spring and fall. But we had the usual East Texas things — tomatoes, peppers, corn and yellow squash. Well, I have made a great discovery with these two new squash varieties. I split the acorn squash, removed the seeds, put a pat of butter in each half and microwaved for about 5 or 6 minutes. Joe added a little cinnamon, but I added salt and a little more butter. I did the same way with the butternut squash, but cut it in large sections and microwaved a couple of large pieces at a time. Once again, I added butter and cooked the large pieces about 5-6 minutes like the other type. I have found that squash is very versatile but needs a little “perking up” with onion, garlic or other spices or herbs.
Squash of all types is of the gourd family. It is native to the Western Hemisphere and is thought to have sustained the Pilgrims throughout the harsh winters because the winter squash varieties with the hard shells and edible seeds can be preserved for many months.