Well, whatever we are going to get done this summer needs to be done very soon for those of us in the school world.
Many of us will head back to the classroom within the next few weeks. Whatever happened to the days when school started the day after Labor Day? (I think I know. It got replaced by spring breaks and various other days off during the year. I’m not complaining!)
Oddly enough for this summer, I have not shut down the kitchen. Usually when the temperature stays above 95 degrees for seven days in a row, I declare the kitchen closed due to illness: “The cook is sick of cooking in hot weather.” However, this summer, I have spent more time than usual trying new and redoing some old recipes (trying to make some goodies a little more adapted to healthful life styles.
The first is a fish recipe for a type of fish (tilapia) that is new to me (in the last 15-20 years). It is a very light fish and adapts to almost any way of cooking. It is now being cultivated in many parts of the world; similar to catfish farming, I think. We have made this recipe twice in the past seven days. It is quick and easy and is really good, we think.
Tilapia Italianne
Makes 4 servings and is good as a “leftover.”
Ingredients
4 tilapia fillets, about 6 oz. each
Scant teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
5 teaspoons olive oil
3 large cloves fresh garlic, minced or crushed
1 tablespoon capers, drained
1 (14 oz.) can diced tomatoes with Italian herbs, undrained
Steps
Wash the fish pieces and drain on paper towel. Sprinkle on each side with half the salt and pepper. Heat half the oil in a nonstick skillet on medium high heat, then add the fish. Cook until slightly done, about 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Remove the fish from skillet and keep warm. Return skillet to heat and add the remaining oil; add garlic and capers. Cook about 1 minute and add tomatoes and remaining salt and pepper. Simmer sauce for about 6 to 7 minutes. Add the fish to sauce and cook until fish is heated through. Serve while hot. We had only a green salad and French bread with this both times we had it last week. I think a good rice dish or baked potatoes would be a good addition.
I am not sure how many summers I have shared this next recipe with you. However, I do not think it is a mistake to print it again since fresh peaches are in season. Just as I never say, “you can’t miss it” when I am giving directions, I also never say, “you can’t mess this one up” when I am giving a recipe. However, this is the closest thing to a foolproof recipe I have ever had.
Fresh Peach Crisp
Ingredients
8 fresh peaches
1 cup flour
1 cup sugar (I sometimes use brown sugar, either light or brown)
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 stick butter, melted
Steps
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Peel and slice peaches and place in a buttered (or sprayed) 9-by-9-inch baking pan or dish. Mix dry ingredients and pour butter over them. Stir and crumble over peaches. Bake for 45-50 minutes until topping is golden and peaches are tender. Makes 6-8 servings. You may top with whipped or ice cream, but it needs nothing else.
All right, let’s acknowledge that East Texas has its difficulties (drought/floods/tornadoes/pollen), but at this time of year almost all the negatives are forgotten. How? Just eat a fresh, ripe, juicy East Texas peach and you will know what I mean.