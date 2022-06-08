You might be better off, cooking-wise, if you do as I say rather than doing as I do.
Many times, I have advised you, especially if the kitchen is a new and strange area to you, to try a new recipe just as it is, with no changes at all. Well, I did that this week with a recipe that I have been looking at and intending to make for weeks.
I followed every measurement and direction of the recipe. It was edible, that’s about all. I have not checked back with one of my chief testers yet but personally, I think the recipe has promise; but not the way it was presented. It is very nutritious, not difficult to make, relatively inexpensive and a great summer dish. However, I have revised it and plan to make it again this week doing it my way. I am not going to give you the original recipe, but the Barbafied version.
Mediterranean Inspired Salad
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups fresh tomatoes, chopped in 3/4-inch pieces
1 English cucumber, cut in 3/4 -inch pieces
1/3 cup pitted and sliced Kalamata olives (I buy pieces, it’s easier)
1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon lemon juice (I prefer freshly squeezed)
1/2 teaspoon salt (or more, to taste)
1 small clove garlic
1 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 medium avocado, cut in 3/4-inch pieces
Steps
In a large bowl, place tomatoes, cucumber, olives and chickpeas. In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, lemon-pepper, lemon juice and salt.
Whisk to combine (or shake in a small jar with lid). Chop parsley and garlic in food processor or by hand. Mix with chickpea mixture. Pour dressing over all. Add avocado when ready to serve.
(I have to admit, I just wanted to share a recipe in which I used my homegrown parsley, tomatoes and garlic.)
We had a wonderful family reunion over the weekend with all three of my surviving children there, with spouses, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. My youngest child, Katie, (the author) brought a wonderful version of an old recipe. She is and always has been a terrific cook, along with her husband, Paul, who also grew up cooking.
Katie’s Heavenly Hash Cake
2 cups sugar
2 cups flour
1 stick butter
1/2 cup shortening
1/2 cup cocoa
1 cup water
1/2 cup buttermilk
2 eggs
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup mini marshmallows
Frosting:
1 stick butter
1/4 cup cocoa
1/3 cup milk
3 3/4 cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup pecan halves
Steps
For cake:
Bring 1 stick butter, shortening and water to boil. Sift together flour, cocoa and sugar. Pour butter mixture over flour mixture. Dissolve soda in buttermilk and pour into batter. Add eggs and vanilla. Mix well and pour into a greased or sprayed 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes. Sprinkle with mini marshmallows.
Directions for frosting:
Bring 1 stick butter, 1/4 cup cocoa, 1/3 cup milk to slight boil. Add powdered sugar, vanilla and pecans. Spread over cake. Allow to cool before cutting.
I forgot to tell you that you would gain 2 pounds just reading the recipe. I advise you to serve it in small pieces. This recipe was popular in the ‘80s or maybe a little earlier so it will be an old one to some of you and brand new to others. If you are a chocoholic (and you know who you are), I am not responsible if you overdose on this.