Oopsy daisy! I forgot something (what a shock). I knew the Fourth of July was approaching — after all, it ranks with Thanksgiving as one my favorite holidays.
For years I have given you ways to use red, white and blue in cooking things for the Independence Day celebration. Well, this is worthy of knowing for any day of the year. I know desserts should be special treats and not really one of the courses of every meal. However, I blame my love for sweets on genetics (or maybe just family habits).
I think I have told you before that dessert was more important in my family, I fear, than the main course. My sister and mother who both were terrific cooks would talk about and plan what the dessert would be for the next meal. By the time I was 9-10 and had started cooking a little bit, I would be right in the middle of the conversation. Now I find myself in the middle of so much diabetes in family and extended family that when we have family gatherings, I always plan a sugar-free dessert. The one we had for our celebration this weekend was a variation of a favorite one. I just made it sugar-free.
Strawberry Blueberry Cake (sugar free)
Ingredients
1 sugar-free yellow cake mix (Pillsbury is the only sugar-free brand I have found)
1 (8-ounce) carton no-sugar Cool Whip
Strawberries and blueberries (about 3/4 cup each)
Steps
Make cake according to package directions, using the amounts of water, oil and eggs.
Add 1 teaspoon vanilla
Bake according to package directions.
You can either make in one 9-by-13-inch pan or 29-inch square pans.
When cake is cool, spread the Cool Whip over the cake. Top with blueberries and strawberries, which have been sliced. I sometimes make a flag on cake. This time I just scattered the strawberries and blueberries on top of Cool Whip. Chill before serving.
Do you have a garden or better still do you have a friend or neighbor with a garden? It’s time to start cooking fresh “garden to table” vegetables. Having a garden is a good way to save money even though initial money must be spent on seeds or plants. I am going to share recipes using fresh vegetables which are abundant at this time of year. The first is from a lady who was special to Longview. Mrs. Bruner (Vern) Smith befriended me from our earliest days in Longview. She was a terrific cook and could answer any question I had about foods and recipes. She also kept every column I wrote. Several times I had to call her to ask about a column when I could not locate one that someone wanted to ask about.
I like her recipe for squash casserole very much. It is not sweet as some are. She topped hers with slivered almonds. Sometimes I substituted grated cheddar cheese, other times I used cheese and almonds on it.
Vern Smith’s Squash Casserole
Ingredients
1 pound yellow squash, boiled and mashed
2 eggs, beaten
2 hard-boiled eggs
2 tablespoons chopped onion
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup breadcrumbs
1/2 cup half and half cream or evaporated milk
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper
2 tablespoons chopped or slivered almonds
Steps
Combine squash and beaten eggs. Add chopped boiled eggs and stir in remaining ingredients except almonds and/or cheese. Pour into a buttered or greased 2-quart casserole dish. Top with almonds (see above about cheese). Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes until bubbly. Makes 4-5 servings.