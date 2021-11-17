Are we really going to sit down to a turkey-less table this Thanksgiving (as some news reports are warning)?
This is unimaginable to millions of Americans. Though we are not sure the Pilgrims ate turkey (“wild fowl” was mentioned in historical accounts) on the day the remnant of those who survived the desperate first year of landing in the new world joined with their neighbors in giving thanks for endurance.
Though our past year was a struggle for almost everyone, we cannot begin to imagine their difficulties. They chose to give thanks in spite of all they had been through and the changes in their lives. Many of us have had to adapt our lives to changes and losses in the past 18 months.
Will your Thanksgiving dinner, out of necessity, be smaller this year? Ours will, and it’s hard for me not to plan on the usual feast that I have done every year. I plan on a stuffed chicken instead of the big bird. Today, I want to share some vegetable recipes with you that might fit into your menu.
The first is a spinach dish that can be prepared ahead of time, cooked and served along with the other dishes.
Sour Cream Spinach
2 packages (10-12 ounces) chopped spinach, cooked as per package directions, and drained
8 ounces sour cream
1 package dry onion soup
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
Layer in 2-quart casserole, in order given. Bake at 350 degrees, until bubbly, about 25 minutes. Makes about 6 servings.
My mother did not serve mashed potatoes with our Thanksgiving or Christmas dinners. She felt that two starches were not a healthful thing in one meal. However, this wonderful potato casserole is too good not to share with you. The only time I have printed it was in 1975. My friend, Betty Nethery, a terrific cook, gave it to me. She and husband Tom left a big gap in Longview when they moved away.
Betty’s Fluffy Potato Casserole
2 cups mashed potatoes, cold or hot
8 ounces cream cheese
1 medium onion, chopped (or 2 tablespoons dried chopped onion flakes)
2 eggs
2 tablespoons flour
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 cup french-fried onion rings
Beat potatoes, cream cheese, onions, eggs and flour until light and fluffy. Place in a 2 quart casserole and top with onion rings. Bake at 300 degrees for about 35 minutes. Makes about 6 servings.
Will Rogers never met a man he didn’t like, and I feel that way about green beans. I have never eaten a green bean in any form or fashion that I didn’t like. This recipe (I say in my first cookbook) is my second favorite green bean dish. It is very good and is not a creamy, soupy one as many are.
Creole Green Beans
2 cans (15-16 ounces each) cut green beans, drained
5 slices bacon, crisply cooked, drained, and crumbled
1 medium onion, finely chopped
3 ribs celery, finely chopped
1 can (15 ounces) chopped tomatoes
Scant 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
Sauté onions and celery in pan where bacon was fried. Stir in tomatoes and seasonings. Cover and simmer for about 30 minutes. Add tomato mixture to green beans and place in 2-quart casserole dish. Crumble bacon on top. Makes 6-8 servings.
You will notice that all the recipes are for smaller amounts than my recipes usually are. Of course, all can be doubled. Generally, the cooking time will be longer, but not doubled. Use your good judgment about the time.