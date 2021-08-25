Lewis Carroll was not the first to speak of “cabbages and kings” in “Through the Looking Glass” in 1871. It has often been quoted in literature and it seems to have a different meaning to all who use the expression.
I had a hard time finding a king to talk about except the hilarious character King George III in “Hamilton,” so I think we will just stick to cabbage today. I realize that cabbage does not get top billing as the most elegant vegetable ever served, but those of us who have grown up on it raw, in slaw or cooked in various ways, it is a frequently served vegetable in the South and seemingly all over the world. There are many varieties and its origin dates back to Europe prior to 1000 B.C.
I really enjoy receiving and appreciate your telling me about recipes you discover from others or have created yourself. Oddly enough, two really good cabbage recipes fell into my hands (or on my plate) this past week. Because cabbage is inexpensive, nutritious and easy to acquire, I think it is worthy to speak of it.
The first wonderful recipe comes from Lisa Bellotti, the daughter-in-law of my longtime friend, Judy Bellotti. My dear friend Donna Park discovered it, made it and immediately told me about the recipe. (Now you readers, let’s have more of you do this recipe sharing with me, please.)
Cabbage Alfredo
Ingredients
1 medium head cabbage
1 cup whipping cream
Garlic salt and pepper to taste
1 1/4 cups grated Parmesan cheese, sprinkle over cabbage and cream
1 pound sausage (pan or Italian)
Steps
Slice cabbage into 1/2 inch slices and place in a 9-by-13-inch greased or sprayed casserole dish.
Pour whipping cream over cabbage, sprinkle on seasonings. Slice sausage thinly and lay over cabbage. Cover with foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 55-60 minutes. Makes 7-8 servings. You might put into two 9-inch square pans, instead of one large dish.
The next recipe comes from an extended family member about whom I have written before. You know the old saying about sons after they are married: “A daughter’s a daughter all her life, but a son is a son ‘till he takes a wife.” Fortunately, my son proved that wrong for our family. He just brought us another daughter and included her family, too. I hope you are so fortunate in the “in-law lottery.” Sylvia Cox, my daughter-in-law Donna’s mother, is a superb cook. She has canned, pickled, preserved, dried or frozen enough food for the whole family to survive on for a long time. We have been the fortunate recipients of a lot of this. Her newest recipe she brought to a family gathering last week is one of her best, I think. Yes, it’s a cabbage recipe, also. I guess her husband, Billy, must have grown cabbage in his wonderful garden, along with many other vegetables we have enjoyed.
Sylvia’s Cabbage Casserole
Ingredients
1 medium head cabbage, roughly cut
Salt and pepper to taste
1 large, sweet onion, chopped or thinly sliced
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup melted butter
Topping:
1 stick melted butter
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
1 strip Ritz crackers, crushed
Steps
Place cabbage in 9-inch-by-13-inch buttered casserole. Place onion on top of cabbage. Mix soup, mayo, and butter, and pour over cabbage and onion.
For topping, mix butter, cheese and cracker crumbs and sprinkle over cabbage. Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes, until golden and bubbly. Makes 8-10 servings.