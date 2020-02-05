This is a first for me. In the 50 years I have been writing this column as of next week, I have never written one on a topic about which I know so little.
Having grown up in the 1950s in a nonalcohol-drinking home and a dry area in Tyler, I really had little or no experience with beer of any kind. Since our children grew up almost the same way, one of our funniest family stories concerns Katie at age 5. She was spending the afternoon with a friend of mine. The fridge was somehow opened, and Katie spotting a bottle of beer.
She exclaimed in no uncertain terms, “I cannot believe you have beer in your fridge. Don’t you know that only men and bad women drink beer?”
Now a grown woman with a child of her own, I think Katie is not quite so judgmental about what is found in fridges in the homes of other people. Nevertheless, Katie, who is a superb cook, uses beer in recipes just as I do, though neither of us drinks it. With the Super Bowl just having been played, I thought there might be a leftover can of beer somewhere around your house to use in these recipes.
Several years ago, husband Joe and I ate lunch at a wonderful place in Houston called Two Rows. One of our favorite things there was the bread. I asked about it and was told that they were called Beer Biscuits. Remembering that these were popular in the ‘70s and ‘80s, I looked through several cookbooks and found some versions of them. The recipe I am sharing with you today is one that I developed from combining several of these recipes.
Beer Biscuits
4 and 1/2 cups baking mix (such as Bisquick)
5 tablespoons sugar
1 12 oz. can of beer
Mix ingredients well, and pour into greased or sprayed muffin tins. Bake at 400 degrees for 12-14 minutes, until golden brown. Makes 12 large biscuits which really taste like yeast rolls.
When I wrote this column in 1987, I put out an “all-call” for the favorite recipes of my friends. Jeanie Folzenlogen, who is manager of the Bargain Box of the Junior League of Longview featuring Neiman Marcus merchandise, gave me this wonderful bean recipe.
I doubt I have made it as many times as Jeanie has — Jeanie still cooks at least 2 meals every day for husband Paul and son, Chris — but I have made it many, many times and always to rave reviews. It is a particular favorite at church suppers.
Jeanie’s Drunk Beans
4 cups dried pinto beans
1 tablespoon baking soda
2 large onions, chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
4 slices bacon
1 tablespoon salt
1/2 teaspoon sugar
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon cumin
1 tablespoon oregano
1 can beer
Wash and pick through beans. Cover with water in a 4- to 6-quart pot and soak overnight. Drain, cover beans with water and bring to boil. Add baking soda, stir until foamy, then rinse and drain. Return to pot; add onion, garlic, bacon and enough water to cover (at least 4 cups). Cook slowly on low heat, covered, for 2-4 hours, until beans are soft but not mushy. Add salt and other seasonings during last half hour of cooking, along with beer. Jeanie says this serves 8-10. It will serve more if you are serving other items with the beans.
I have told this story and shared these recipes before, but a couple of generations have come along since then.