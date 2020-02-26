Editor’s note: This column was originally published Feb. 20, 2008. Look for a new column by Barbara Richardson McClellan next week.
Are you prepared for any and all Texas weather? I keep in my van at all times a sweater, an umbrella and a folding fan. Some days I use all three (not usually at one time).
Anyone new to our great state needs to remember this old saying: If you don’t like Texas weather, just stick around for a day or two — it is soon to change. Well, here goes a recipe for one of our cold, drippy days, followed by a recipe for warmer days.
Slow-Cooker Cowboy Beans
Ingredients
1 smoked ham hock
1 lb. dried pinto beans
1 cup chopped onion
4 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
9 and 1/2 cups water
One and 1/2 teaspoons salt
6 slices bacon, cooked and chopped
1 14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes
1 4 oz. can green chiles
2 tablespoons minced cilantro
Steps
Place ham hock, beans, onions and garlic in slow cooker. Add the water, and cook on low for 8-9 hours or overnight. Remove and discard the ham hock. Add the salt, bacon, tomatoes, green chilies and cilantro, and cook on low for another 15 minutes. Beans can be refrigerated at this point and reheated close to serving time. The beans will thicken when cooled and really are better the next day after being reheated. Makes 10-12 servings. This recipe comes from some unknown newspaper, from some unknown date. When will I ever learn to clip more info from recipes!
Several years ago, I put together a fruit salad at the last minute. It was for Thanksgiving dinner, and obviously there were not too many choices of fresh fruits at that time. Naturally, I made too much, so the second part of the recipe turns into a way to use the rest.
Fresh/Frozen Fruit Salad
Ingredients
1 package (16 ounces) frozen sliced peaches
1 package (16 ounces) frozen mixed berries
1 can (20 ounches) pineapple chunks, drained
2 bananas, sliced
2 or 3 kiwis, sliced
2 cups grapes, sliced if desired
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 tablespoons honey
Steps
Place all the fruits in a large bowl. A glass one is pretty to serve this in. Mix lime juice and honey, and drizzle over fruit.
If there is a large amount left (a quart and half or more), add the following for a nice hot fruit salad.
Ingredients
2 tablespoons corn starch
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons butter
Steps
Place in a 2-quart casserole dish, and bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. Makes about 5-6 servings.
■
And here’s one more quick recipe for any weather.
Winter Peach Cobbler
Ingredients
4 tablespoons butter
1 cup self-rising flour (or 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1 and 1/2 teaspoons baking powder, and 1/2 teaspoon salt)
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1 cup milk
3 1 lb. bags, frozen sliced peaches, defrosted (or 6 cups fresh peaches)
Steps
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut the butter into four pieces and place in a 9-by-13-inch dish. Place dish in oven until butter melts (about 5 minutes). Mix flour (or flour mixture), sugar, egg and milk. Remove dish from oven and pour batter over melted butter. Do not stir. Arrange fruit evenly on top of the batter. Bake, uncovered, for one hour until crust browns (batter will rise to the top and form a a crust). Remove from oven, and let cobbler rest for 10 minutes before serving. May top with ice cream. Makes about 8-10 servings.