Have you “eaten down” this week? I don’t remember hearing this expression until my friend in Ireland, Kathy Keane, said they were “eating everything down” before they made a trip to the supermarket.
If there ever was a time when we “ate down,” it was this past week. As many of you will say with me, we in East Texas have never seen anything like this. We were fortunate in that we never lost power or water and having been raised by Depression parents as a few of you probably were, we were taught to keep a packed pantry as much as possible.
I will admit we got a little tired of eating much of the same thing every day and then I was “pulled up short” by the images on TV with people having nothing to eat, no water, drinkable or otherwise, no heat, and I quickly began to count our blessings.
The kindnesses shown by thousands to others was something to behold and cherish. Maybe, just maybe these actions of help and friendship will just snowball (oops, did not mean to use that word). My personal thanks to many of you who called to check on us, to my wonderful Canadian neighbor (Miss Canada to me), Pam Ford, who came and cleaned off our driveway and car in case we had an emergency and had to get out. To the young man, Tyler Blair and several women who pushed my van out of a snow trap Saturday (OK, I should have not been out, but if Mark Eberhart calls and says he can perform his magic on my hair, I will get there somehow), I thank you very much. See, kindness abounds here in our wonderful town.
I looked in the pantry and found just the right things to make White Bean Chili. I tried to trace the name of this hearty dish and could find no history of it. I feel certain it was not a name created and named “chili” by a Texan.
White Bean Chili
Ingredients
2 cans (15 ounces) Great Northern beans with liquid
1 can (12 ounces) chicken broth
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 pound ground or finely chopped chicken breast, uncooked
1 tablespoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chilies
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1 cup chopped onions
1/2 cup sliced green onions
2 garlic cloves minced
1 cup fresh corn kernels or frozen whole kernel
2 tablespoons yellow cornmeal
Steps
Place beans and broth in a large pan with a lid. Bring to boil and reduce heat; simmer until tender, about 45 minutes. Remove 1/4 cup beans and mash with a fork. Return to pan. In a skillet, add oil and place over medium-high heat. Add onions and garlic and sauté until tender. Add chicken and cook until browned. Add chicken mixture, corn and next 4 ingredients to bean mixture. Bring to boil, Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Sprinkle cornmeal over chili and cook until thick, stirring frequently. Ladle into bowls and top with chopped green onions, if desired. Makes 4 large servings.
Ingredients
2 ½ cups flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1 cup butter, softened
2 cups sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon lemon flavoring
1 cup pineapple yogurt or sour cream
3 eggs, beaten
Steps
Place cake ingredients in bowl and mix on low speed until well blended. Pour into greased tube pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 60 minutes.
Remove from pan.
Glaze
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 cup powdered sugar
Mix and pour over warm cake.