When planning to establish newly planted forages for pasture or hayfield use, there are some steps to the process. Each manager should decide the goals of the operation as they select forage varieties.
Start early in the planning process when establishing a newly planted pasture or hayfield. Is the pasture for grazing only or will hay be raised on the field as well? In some cases, the planning process for a newly established field may start one year prior to planting.
Forage quality is typically expressed in terms of protein content and digestibility or energy content. Several factors influence forage quality — plant species, plant part, stage of maturity and growing conditions. The value of a specific forage quality for a grazing animal depends on animal species, size and physiological state. For example, 7% crude protein may be good enough for a dry cow but not sufficient for a cow at peak lactation.
Cattle have strong forage preferences. Even though grass is their preferred food, some grasses are more palatable and cattle will search for these specific grasses. Having “a lot of grass” does not necessarily mean cattle will perform at the desired level if very little of the desired grass is available.
Obtain a soil test kit and perform a soil test on the field. If limestone is needed to raise pH to optimum levels, apply lime as soon as possible to incorporate in the soil. Apply limestone with an Effective Calcium Carbonate Equivalent (ECCE) value approaching 100% if possible. Follow the soil test report applying nutrients needed at planting.
Select the forage variety you want to plant. Are you planting a seeded variety or sprigs of the selected variety? Tifton 85, for example, prefers warm temperatures and the sprigs are not dug and planted until the nightly temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s or when dormancy and green up begins. This is different than typical planting of coastal Bermuda grass, which are many times dug during the dormant stage.
If a seeded variety is chosen, plant at the correct rate and depth for the desired species. This may vary from 10 to 30 pounds per acre, depending on the species. Also, planting depths for seeded varieties will vary as well from 1/4 to 1/2 inch deep.
Prepare a good, deep seedbed. This may take some time on a tractor and plow to get a good seedbed. There are those that have the equipment to do this if that is something needed. It may require an application of herbicide to control any unwanted vegetation before plowing to aid in the breakdown of competition of grass and weeds present.
Tifton 85 sprigs, for example, are planted at 30-40 bushels per acre at 2 to 2.5 inches deep. Once planted, roll the seedbed to ensure good sprig to soil contact. Apply pre-emerge herbicides labeled for pasture use within a day or two of planting for sprigs planted. This aids in controlling unwanted weed and foreign grass competition from the stand or grass. This allows the desired forage species to grow and take in all the needed nutrients to establish.
When the sprigs begin to green up, apply fertilizer as needed according to the soil report. Pay close attention to the grass species monitoring for any weed or insect infestations.
Allow the grass time with adequate moisture conditions to establish before grazing or harvesting for hay.
On newly established forage species, it is also important to allow the stubble height to be 6 to 8 inches tall the first year as we go into the winter months. Follow the soil test recommendations and all pesticide label directions for establishing a newly planted forage variety.