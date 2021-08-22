Every 10 years Texas requires brands be re-registered in the county or counties you are operating in. The next brand re-registration period will begin Aug. 31 and conclude Feb. 28, 2022. All current marks and/or brands will expire Aug. 30.
Branding is the No. 1 one way to prevent livestock theft. Texas Southwest Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) was established in 1877 to help prevent and solve agricultural crimes. Since then, the association’s law enforcement division has expanded to include several special rangers stationed throughout Texas and Oklahoma who work alongside local law enforcement to protect rural Texans against agricultural crimes, including livestock theft.
This database is the first source checked when livestock is reported stolen and has aided in the arrests of cattle thieves and the recovery of hundreds of thousands of stolen cattle.
While Texas law does not require you to brand your cattle, it is highly encouraged as a way to protect your business.
When cattle are stolen, a rancher is losing much more than the value of that single animal or animals. They are losing the value of the offspring that animal would provide in the future.
TSCRA cooperates with the 254 County Court Clerks offices to provide the Texas Brand Registration site. In accordance with Article 144.044 of the Texas Agriculture Code “Recording” on Aug. 31, the clerk’s office will begin the process of renewals of cattle brands. You will have until Feb. 28, 2022, to renew your registration. Any brand that is not renewed becomes “void” on March 1, 2022, in accordance with the Agriculture Code, and will be available for use on “first come” basis.
When you file a renewal brand it is your responsibility to ensure the brand you are wanting to file is not currently in use by another person.
Renewals can be filed with the Gregg County Clerk’s Office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed through lunch. The recording fee for brand renewal is $26 for the first brand location and $5 for each additional location. For more information, please call 1-800-242-7820 to speak with the TSCRA law enforcement department, or you may call the Gregg County Clerk’s Office at (903) 236-8430.