The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will be holding a public virtual meeting. The Gregg County Soil and Water Conservation District is seeking the input of county residents on how to best serve the citizens of Gregg and Upshur Counties through Farm Bill conservation programs and technical assistance.
To reduce the spread of COVID, the USDA-NRCS and the district will host their annual Local Work Group Meeting virtually at 10:30 a.m. April 7.
This meeting is an opportunity to bring farmers, ranchers, conservationists and others together to discuss natural resources needed in Upshur and Gregg counties and set local conservation priorities.
The information gathered at the meeting session helps provide NRCS and the districts the necessary technical and financial support to help land managers make management decisions that produce positive ecological outcomes at the local and state level.
The USDA-NRCS is a federal agency that works with private landowners to put conservation practices in place that will benefit the soil, water, air and wildlife. All programs are voluntary and offer science-based solutions that benefit both the landowner and the environment.
If you are interested in participating in this public virtual meeting, log onto https://bit.ly/3r2SFjH .
Or, join by calling (425) 436-6373, access number 100219.