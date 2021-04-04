In Texas, peaches are the number one deciduous fruit crop. Texans grow more peaches than any other tree fruit crop but still do not have enough to export out of state.
Growing peaches takes a good site. Deep sandy soils that can be found around here are the best. Peaches will not tolerate poorly drained soil and must have a full day of sun to reach maximum production. If the recent rains have left your yard a soggy mess for a couple of days, then peaches may not take well to your location.
Peaches can be grown as a solitary tree since they are self-pollinating. Weed control is crucial in the first couple of years after planting. Weeds (even the turfgrass that you let grow near the stem) will aggressively compete for water and nutrients. Newly planted trees would benefit tremendously from mulch applied from at least 3 feet on each side away from the trunk.
Things to consider will be control methods for insects and fungal diseases that frequent peaches. Also, how many chilling hours are required to produce a bloom. On average we experience 750 chilling hours. Now make no mistake, a killing late winter frost is enemy number one to a peach tree’s ability to bear fruit each year.
Chilling hours is the amount of cool weather a tree gets before it decides to “wake up” and bloom. If you planted a tree that requires only 400 chilling hours, then it would very likely start blooming much too early and get hit by a frost, killing the blooms, and not bearing any fruit.
If you would like more information on this subject, we have good news. You can learn more information at the upcoming free Backyard Small Fruit Production Workshop from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 14. This program will be held at Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard in Harleton with limited seating, so be sure to call and reserve your spot at 903-236-8429.