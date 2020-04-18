We all experienced a unique Easter Sunday. We celebrated the resurrection of Jesus the Christ without the pomp and joyous celebration we have been accustomed to.
We might have dressed up in our Easter suits and dresses to watch a live stream of services or stayed in our pajamas. But we were not able to hunt eggs with our church families or neighborhood friends. Singing “Up From The Grave” sounds different in a living room than in a sanctuary.
For many of us, Easter was not as joyous has it had been in years past. The holiest day of the year was changed due to shelter in place orders and social distancing.
Many people have grieved the loss of their worship experience. They have grieved the loss of connections. We are finding out that a church community was more vital to our lives than we thought. In the midst of a global pandemic, we are finding that human relationships, human connections and community are essential.
Recently I was on a Zoom conference call with some high school and college students. Many of them told me they were tired of virtual connections and wanted to see their friends face to face again. I found it interesting that members of a generation often wrongly labeled as being “addicted” to their phones was yearning for more personal connections.
If we are honest, we are all yearning for the same thing. Our hearts break when we think about summer without traveling for vacation or visiting family and friends. Churches are having to consider what to do about Vacation Bible Schools or summer camps.
This is not the Easter season we thought we would find ourselves in.
We do not know what the future will be like. We keep traveling down this road of COVID-19 with no end in sight. We are fearful this uncertainty will be the new normal. Projections are all over the place about when we’ll be reestablishing some sort of normalcy, but no one can know for sure.
In the Gospel of John, chapter 20, we find a story about the disciples after the death and burial of Jesus. This is one we might forget even takes place after the resurrection. There no parties, no celebrations, no trumpets or angels singing. Instead, we find the disciples hiding. They’re in a room with the door locked, lights low, and everyone trying to keep quiet. Tensions were high, and the disciples did not know what to do, where to go, or how they would ever get through this phase of life. They were wanted men. This is not what they thought would happen when they decided to follow Jesus.
They were afraid and hoping it would all just go away. I imagine there were some interesting conversations or internal dialogues: “Can’t things just go back to normal? When will it all be back to how it once was?
“Christ is dead; his body is gone. Mary said she saw him but I’m not sure. Did we really see those things? What have we gotten ourselves into? I should have just stayed in the boat when he called out to me. This Jesus guy has been more trouble than I thought he would be … my anxiety is through the roof.” And so on.
The disciples had devoted their lives to Jesus and traveled with him as he was proclaiming the coming of the kingdom of God. Now he’s dead and the disciples, the ones the faith was entrusted to, are hiding for their lives. In this moment of uncertainty and dread, of confusion and sadness, Christ just shows up in the room, just pops in a like magician. He offers them peace and the Holy Spirit.
At that moment, Jesus was meeting them where they were. He was finding a way to break through the walls and structures they erected around their hearts and minds.
This is how Christ operates today. Jesus is breaking through in the places we least expect it. We are missing the resurrection around us! In our search for something familiar, we are missing that God is present with us all the time!
Don’t get me wrong. I am ready to have some face-to-face interactions. I’m ready to not have to wear a mask in public. However, I do not want to miss the new life that is happening. We do not want to miss the moments when Jesus comes into our lives.
Throughout this pandemic, I have witnessed the movement of the people of God in exciting and powerful ways. People’s hearts are opening; they are finding ways, even in their isolation, to extend the love of God. My prayer is that this does not stop when we return to “normal” (whatever that means). We need to see the power of the resurrection around us. We need to understand that God’s love and power cannot be contained to a worship service or even a day. Just like the disciples, we too are looking for Jesus to pop in and make himself known. We just have to open our eyes and look, and I am confident God will be there.
Sometimes it is merely faith that keeps us going; we will never have all the answers or a perfect rationale for everything wrong in the world or even an exact timeline of when things will ease up. Still, we will always have Christ; we will always have the connection of God wherever we might be. We must choose to have faith and journey with each other down this road in this thing called life. So take a moment this week and look for Jesus wherever you might find yourself.