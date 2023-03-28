Spring break is fast approaching. What will you do with the children or grandchildren to keep them entertained? Why not introduce them to a love of gardening? There are many activities that can be done with the kids that is both educational and fun. You can make seed starts, a mini-green house, or a DIY Chia pet to trim.
How fun is it when you start your garden and you constantly check the progress. You are so happy when the first growth starts happening. A child would love to see the process right from the start. It is possible with just a few supplies. You will need a clear plastic cup, paper towel, soil, tin foil and of course some seeds. Start by wetting a paper towel and line the inside of the clear plastic cup with the paper towel. Then fill the cup with soil. The paper towel is what you should see when you look at the outside of the cup. Next place seeds between the wet paper towel and the cup so the seed is visible from the outside of the cup. Now wrap the outside of the cup with tin foil and place in a sunny window. Check the seed growth every day and witness it break from its shell and rise towards the sun. Keep the towel moist but not soaked and be sure to replace the tin foil cover after your observations.
You can grow a plant in your own home made green house, with supplies you have on hand. Just cut the bottom off of a clear plastic bottle. Instant green house. The plastic bottle can be placed on top of any pot and creates a warm moist environment for your plant to thrive.
The last project is a DYI chia pet. You can use any container. Decorate the container with a face. Then plant grass seed in the container. Once the grass is long enough it is time for a haircut.
If one of these ideas did not strike your fancy, peruse Pinterest and your gardening with kids’ options are endless. If kids are raised with an interest and understanding of gardening, they will surely be more food self-sufficient when they become adults.