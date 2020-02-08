Have you ever pinched your finger in the doorjamb? You probably didn’t intend to. Most likely you weren’t paying attention to where your hand was when the hinges started to swing. However, you looked carefully where you put your hand near a door for the next day or two. Why? Because it hurt!
Associate pastors are “pinched” people. They routinely find themselves caught between different groups of people in their churches and their differing needs and visions for how a congregation’s ministry should go.
Who is an associate pastor? Anyone who is not the senior pastor. Therefore, your church’s youth, music, children’s, missions and small groups pastors all count as associates. Yet they are not often perceived as being “real” pastors, even when they have as much theological education, credentialing and even the same title as senior pastors.
Research tells us three things about associate pastors: First, their most important relationship in their church is with their senior pastor; second, their roles are very ambiguous; and finally, they are the managers of their congregations.
This ambiguity in managing is what makes associate ministry so pinched and complicated.
Associate pastors are the workhorses of their congregations — responsible for teaching, selecting curriculum, recruiting volunteers, training volunteers, setting up special events, keeping track of budgets and making sure people are properly cared for.
Obviously, church members have their own opinions about all these things — most of them legitimate and important to listen to. Nonetheless, those opinions may differ from other groups — including church leadership, the senior pastor and other church members with equally legitimate and thoughtful ideas.
Who gets to handle all this information and pressure? The associate pastor does. Why? Because he or she is squarely in the middle of all the relationships in the church. The associate pastor stands between the senior pastor and the congregation administratively.
What makes this difficult for associate pastors is that they weren’t trained to be managers in their formal education. Seminaries train pastors to be preachers, theologians and caregivers, but the administrative roles of church life are too often taught “on the job.”
Caught up in this lack of training is a sense that administrative tasks just aren’t great fodder for theology, and therefore managing is peripheral to being pastoral. Both attitudes are destructive and wrong.
Managing can simply be described as helping people use power and resources well to do what God has called them to do. Notice this definition raises several questions: Who is God? What has God asked? Who are people? What resources and power has God given them? And how does one use power and resources well? These are theological and pastoral questions if ever there were any.
In my conversations with associate pastors, I’ve discovered five ideas that associate pastors ought to consider when thinking about their ministries as they operate in complicated and pinched relationships.
First, associate pastors need to learn to navigate anxiety well, both their own and the anxiety of others.
Second, they need to learn to negotiate political power. By this, I don’t mean local, state, or national government issues, though these are certainly theological and important. Rather, associate pastors must learn to recognize that church life involves politics within the congregation, that humans are inherently political, and that political aspect of congregational life can be good and handled well.
Third, they need to learn to steward agency of other congregational volunteers and leaders. Can associate pastors help direct all the people in their orbit to find a voice and a task within the congregation?
Fourth, they need to learn to practice followership. Followership is a set of practices that help followers give necessary guidance and support to their senior leaders in setting direction for their organizations. Associate pastors can assist their senior pastors in discerning next steps for their congregations.
Lastly, and most importantly, associate pastors can believe that managing is a God-directed part of the pastoral call in their lives. Without this critical part of serving and caregiving, congregations would certainly fall apart, and their ministries of grace disintegrate.
God’s grace flows through the act of administrative and managerial practices, too. Managing isn’t at the periphery of pastoral practice. It’s woven throughout it. It may not be central, but it is necessary.
People can be cared for and receive grace and love from God in the pastoral practice of managing. And from the pinched middle of the church, associate pastors can direct that love and ministry as they act as careful managers of their congregations.