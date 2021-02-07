For about five years, I’ve known that I wanted to go into coaching somehow, whether it was life, business or something else. I never seemed to have any clear direction. I’d often find myself in an advisory role with the clients I worked with as a content development specialist, sometimes stepping into the role of consultant.
Friends and family often turn to me for a nonjudgmental ear and feel empowered by our conversations. I am an intuitive empath and it is a gift that I can tune in to what someone needs, often without them saying anything or saying much at all. But parent coaching? That was not on my radar.
I didn’t figure out my purpose and direction until I started raising my 7-year-old twin grandsons who have multiple special needs. Through this experience, I discovered that punitive fear-based parenting, what we know of as traditional parenting, wasn’t sufficient.
I’m a problem solver and a forward thinker. When I run into a problem, I research and experiment to find what works. Between the research and the advice I received from my grandsons’ therapists and counselors, I discovered a way of parenting I’d never heard of before. It’s called collaborative parenting and decades of study shows it to be one of the most effective ways to raise children.
There are many collaborative parenting styles to consider as an effective and alternative parenting style to authoritarian, punitive parenting. Conscious parenting and connected parenting resonated with me the most, so I chose them as my coaching practice foundation.
But there are others, such as positive parenting, gentle parenting, respectful parenting and so forth. For me, conscious parenting means that you’re aware of yourself, your feelings, emotions and thoughts and how they affect your decisions as a parent.
It also means understanding that conscious parenting isn’t quick-fix parenting. Yes, there are tools and strategies, but it’s more importantly, a journey of self. Conscious, connected parenting is a pathway to re-parenting ourselves from the traumas and limiting beliefs put upon us since birth.
We tend to subconsciously follow our parents’ (or caregivers’) ideas of life, love, career and growth because they are our first and often only models in our early years. Usually, we were not allowed to be ourselves or feel and express emotions in a healthy way.
We felt unheard and misunderstood as we grew up. Instead, we internalized our negative feelings, which expressed outwardly as anxiety, depression, aggression and other similar negative behaviors in adulthood. And we’re still seeing these outcomes today.
As a conscious parent, we seek to break these generational cycles of punitive parenting and the experiences that prevented us from knowing and expressing our true, authentic selves.
One of my favorite quotes is from Holocaust survivor, neurologist and psychiatrist Viktor Frankl, who said, “Between stimulus and response, there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.”
When you hear the baby crying, a child whining or the kids fighting verbally, physically or both, you have a choice to make. Are you going to rush in fired up and escalated, further escalating an already tense situation? Or are you going to stop and think, go into that “space” Frankl mentioned and become aware of yourself?
Conscious parenting teaches you to calm yourself down first and then think about how you will react. That moment sets the stage for how the interaction will go, even for the rest of the day.
With connected parenting, you react to and with your child positively, lovingly, even playfully in all of your interactions. You’re also allowing your children to be human. You’re giving them the freedom and permission to feel what we are naturally born to feel.
Whether it’s sadness, anxiety, happiness, and, yes, even anger, the goal is to teach your child how to manage their feelings and healthily express them without judgment, shame and guilt.
It doesn’t mean we condone and accept misbehavior or bad choices. Connected parenting creates a bond with the children in your care that lets them know they can seek you as their “coach” to guide them through the rough times when they make a mistake. It teaches them to do things differently and better the next time.
From the moment your child is awake until they go to bed, the goal is to create ways to connect with him or her in a loving, nonjudgmental way. Conscious, connected parenting lets them know that no matter what choices they make, you love them, you’re there for them and they can trust you as their safe space.
Let’s look at it this way. When you get mad, do you want to be left alone to work through your anger? When you’re sad, do you need a good cry or even a hug? When you’ve yelled at your spouse, partner or children in a stressful moment, don’t you regret it later and seek forgiveness? Children do the same.
We forget, and often don’t know or realize, that children have developing brains. They are often unable or not capable of handling certain emotions and situations yet, if ever. I’ve known quite a few adults who don’t handle their emotions well either. I’m sure you can name a few, too.
My name is at the top of my list because I’m certainly not perfect. Yet, we expect our kids to be perfect and never have these icky feelings or negative behaviors. How is that fair?
Factor in a special needs child or adult, one with behavior or conduct disorders or a child or adult on the spectrum, for example. Their struggle to maintain emotional regulation is more challenging than most.
The thing is, children seemingly misbehave because there is an unmet need. When we meet the need, usually, the problem will resolve. All behavior is communication, even misbehavior.
Some children aren’t old enough to be verbal, have special needs, are permanently non-verbal, developmentally delayed or lack specific emotional skill sets to express their emotions. So we label them as bad, spoiled, difficult, even manipulative, when they’re showing what we typically think of as “bad behavior.”
Parents often come to me thinking they need a quick fix for their child. In reality, we first have to work on what’s triggering them about their child’s behavior. We work together to figure out the triggers, then put into place conscious, connected tools and strategies to help them reduce their stress and manage meltdowns and power struggles.
Therein lies the key to unlocking the clues to more peaceful parenting and raising emotionally intelligent and mentally healthy children into adulthood. The positive results come through love, connection and collaboration, instead of fear and control.