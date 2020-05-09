One song keeps playing like a broken record in my brain. It’s a song by the alternative rock band R.E.M. It was huge hit when I was in high school.
“It’s the end of the world as we know it.”
That’s what it feels like right now, doesn’t it? Our present pandemic has people asking that very question, “Is this the end of the world as we know it?”
It may be.
In the Revelation chapter six, the fourth horseman of the apocalypse rode a pale horse and bore the name “Death.” He brought with him death by sword, famine and plague (Revelation 6:7,8).
Plague is another word for pandemic.
One of the signs marking the end times is pandemic. Jesus mentioned many others — “wars and rumors of war,” “famines and earthquakes,” “false prophets” and “false Christs” (Matthew 24:1-14). If you look around, all of the signs God gives in the Bible marking the end of the world are happening right now.
So, is this the end of the world as we know it? It may be and it may not be.
You see, the signs the Bible tells us will precede Jesus’ coming at the end of the world have been happening since the day Jesus ascended into heaven. This isn’t the first pandemic the world has faced. During the 20 centuries since Jesus’ death, wars have been waged, natural disasters have occurred and false teachers have risen up.
Jesus’ purpose in pointing out the signs which would precede his coming was not that we be able to put together a timeline to predict when the end would be. As he himself told us, “You must be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour when you do not expect him” (Matthew 24:44).
The signs are not mile markers showing us how much longer on the highway of history we have until the end. They are simply reminders that Jesus could come back at any moment.
They are reminders to be ready.
Jesus is coming to judge the living and the dead. Are you ready? You are if you believe in him. We all deserve to be declared guilty by Jesus the Judge. We have so many sins, we can’t even count them. But he loved us so much he came and suffered our punishment in our place. The Bible promises us that all those who believe in Jesus have been “justified,” i.e., declared innocent, by faith in Jesus.
All those who believe in Jesus as their Savior from sin are ready for his coming.
Jesus’ point is that we stay ready, that we don’t get distracted by our everyday lives. He wants us to have our bags packed and ready to go. He is coming. He is coming to take us to heaven. He could come back at any time.
God wants you to have your bags packed and ready to go. Just make sure your bags are empty. We can’t take anything with us when go. The material things of this world don’t last. They break. They fall apart. They wear out like an old pair of sneakers. Jesus is coming to take us to a place where everything is new and perfect forever.
So be ready. This could be the end of the world as we know it. Have your bags packed and ready to go.
Just make sure those bags are empty.