Dear Neil: Is there any way to render an oak tree acorn-less? They are everywhere this year!
Answer: It really has been a bumper crop year, hasn’t it! Unfortunately, no. They, like pecans, will have years where they wear themselves out producing their acorns. The nut-producing trees like pecans, walnuts and oaks are known as “alternate bearers.” That refers to their cycles of a really big crop one year, then a small or non-existent crop the next year. Invest in a good blower with variable speeds and perhaps a lawn vacuum to suck up as many of the acorns as possible. Acorns are a small price to pay for such a high-quality shade tree.
Dear Neil: I keep getting moss falling onto my patio from a pecan tree that hangs over part of my house. Do I need to worry?
Answer: Not necessarily, but you should have a certified arborist check on the health and vigor of that tree. Let me explain from my own experiences around our house. I’m going to start by giving a couple of known facts. You have a lichen, not a moss. Lichens are colonized growths of algae and funguses that coexist as they nurture one another. They gain no sustenance from the supporting branch. You’ll even see types of lichens growing on large boulders out in nature. However, when they start flaking off pecan branches, it puts me on just a little more alert. It’s a known fact that when pecan branches start to get shaded by branches of other trees or by higher branches of the same tree, the lower branches may weaken and die. Their bark doesn’t slough off regularly, and lichens begin to accumulate. Pecans are notorious for losing branches in wind or ice storms, and that’s why you need to contact the certified arborist. So don’t panic, but be aware that there is a heightened chance of a problem.
Dear Neil: I have Majestic Giant pansies. Do I need to pick the old flowers off to keep the plants from making seeds? My mother used to do that.
Answer: That’s called “dead-heading,” and with large-flowering pansies, it’s still a good plan. For what it’s worth, you’ll get a better overall floral display with the small-flowering pansies and even smaller violas. They produce several times as many blooms, and they flower farther into spring before warm weather slows them down. You might want to try them in a comparison planting another year.
Dear Neil: I was given a Christmas cactus a week ago and now it appears to be going out of flower. Do they bloom again sometime before next Christmas, or is that all I’ll get?
Answer: Actually, most of the plants we get are more properly known as “Thanksgiving” cacti. They come into bloom by late November and continue blooming most of December. If they’re put in a warm location in front of a heat register or fireplace, that can really shorten their productive bloom time. They will not flower again until next year, but keep your plant growing well and you’ll be handsomely rewarded. Give it bright light, but no direct sunlight. Grow it in loose, well-draining potting soil. Feed it every couple of weeks during the growing season with a high-nitrogen, water-soluble plant food. Starting in late September, give it no light at all from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. each night (normal light during the day). The plants are photoperiodic, meaning they measure the length of their dark period to determine when they should bloom.
Dear Neil: Can I turn fallen leaves I’ve mowed up off my lawn into my vegetable garden? Would they be good for its soil?
Answer: The overall answer is “Yes,” but there are qualifiers. You don’t want to add too many leaves, especially this close to the time that you’ll start planting vegetables. Leaves break down very quickly if they’re kept warm and moist, which is what would happen in garden soil. Rapid decay results in bacteria tying up nitrogen in the soil, so if you have too many leaves you could actually do more harm than good. It would be better to put them into the compost pile for a few months before you mix them into garden soil. Or, if you have bagged them and rototilled them into the soil a couple of months ago, and if you had re-tilled the garden a couple of times since, that would have been fine. Remember, too, that you want to use other sources of organic matter that will break down at varying rates along with the leaves. They might include sphagnum peat moss, well-rotted manure, finely ground pine bark mulch and well-rotted compost. If you’re amending a clay soil, include 1 inch of expanded shale soil conditioner. Rototill to a depth of 12 inches using a rear-tine tiller.
Dear Neil: Is there any way to keep birdseed from sprouting beneath our feeders? I get tired of the weeds.
Answer: I don’t know if you’ve used a blend of seeds, but when I switched over exclusively to black, oil-type sunflower seeds, almost all of my problems stopped. I had had millet germinating. The birds didn’t care for it, and they just kicked it out all over the landscape. It was difficult to eliminate. But they love the little sunflower seeds, and if they drop any of them, ground-feeding birds clean them up later. If a few do germinate, I just use a sharp hoe and drag it over them. They pop right off — I don’t have to chop at all.