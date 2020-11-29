Dear Neil: Do I need to be concerned about English ivy that is growing up the trunk of our very nice, old Heritage live oak? Someone has told us it could choke out the tree, and that it adds to the weight of the tree’s branches. Should I remove it?
Answer: The only two times I get really concerned about English ivy climbing up the trunks of my trees are when it starts to grow out horizontally onto the limbs (because it does add to the weight of the branches during wind and ice storms) and when it starts to form a canopy over the top of the tree (since shading will kill out the support tree). It is not parasitic, and it does not cause any harm to the bark of the tree. If you keep it pruned so that it’s only on the trunks, it should be fine.
Dear Neil: We have a boxwood hedge that was planted in the mid- to late 1950s. Besides trimming it as needed and watering it, what nutrients can we add and what else should we do to keep it going?
Answer: You have named the two most important things. Apply a high-nitrogen fertilizer in early spring, again in early summer and in early fall. Trim it several times each growing season to keep it full and compact. Hopefully you will not have to do major pruning to reduce its size. If that should become necessary, do it very carefully and do it in late winter, before new growth begins for the spring.
Dear Neil: I plan to convert about half of my backyard from bermudagrass to mulch. What is the best plan to kill the bermuda? The area includes a recently planted oak, which I will keep. I have cleared the bermuda away from the tree about 18 inches out all the way around. Is that enough to protect the tree?
Answer: You would want to use a glyphosate spray to kill the existing bermudagrass without contaminating the soil. It’s imperative that you get a herbicide that contains only glyphosate – no other active ingredient. If you’re going to be spraying near the oak tree, wrap its trunk with aluminum foil up about 15 inches. You can remove the foil the next day. You must do the spraying before the bermudagrass goes dormant following the first killing freeze.
Dear Neil: I planted new pansies and about two weeks later they started to die. When I pulled on them there were no roots at all. The leaves were starting to yellow. Someone suggested it was a fungus, but I found no evidence on the plants. Help!
Answer: That sounds like one of the water mold funguses. They attack pansy stems near the ground line after they have damaged the roots severely. It could be Pythium or Rhizoctonia, or it might be the two working in tandem. It helps if you prepare the bed 8 to 10 inches deep and mound it 4 or 5 inches above the surrounding grade. Work in several inches of organic matter and 1 inch of expanded shale. All added together, that will ensure good drainage.