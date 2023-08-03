As a visually impaired gardener, I delight in creating spaces that engage all my senses: sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch. But, spending time in my garden is more than stimulating my senses. It is a place of safety, comfort, and serenity—aspects essential for my wellbeing.
To promote safety for a visually impaired person, a sensory garden should include obstacle-free paths which have clearly defined borders and are easily navigable. My vegetable garden is in raised beds with wide pathways in between, and my ornamental beds are edged with landscape blocks. The borders are sturdy and do not present tripping hazards. Pathways should be devoid of low-hanging limbs or vines to accommodate those using a cane, walker, or other assistive device. Any slopes should be gentle, and, if steps are necessary, they should be shallow and wide with a handrail.
For comfort, a tree or arbor provides cooling shade, and a bench or seating area invites one to stop and enjoy the serenity. I have a porch swing under a live oak tree out by my vegetable garden and a small outdoor sitting area adjacent to my flower beds.
A fountain or birdbath placed nearby invokes other senses with the sounds of trickling water and twittering and splashing birds. Installing feeders for birds and hummingbirds increases the chatter and activity. Wind chimes may add a calming feature for some people but may be annoying to others.
Plants in the sensory garden for touch should include non-toxic species that offer a variety of blooms, shapes, and textures at different times of the year. Avoid thistles and thorns, but include touchable species of various heights and contrasting details. Tactile plants might include feathery ferns, reedy grasses, trailing or climbing vines, unusual leaf shapes and sizes, and contrasting bark. Think fuzzy lamb’s ears (Stachys byzantine), smooth succulents, spongy soft mosses, feather reed grass (Calamagrostis x acutiflora), and zinnias.
Stimulating the sense of smell in the sensory garden involves more than flowers. Earthy, freshly-tilled soil, the tart greenness of new-mown grass, and the herbal sweetness of crushed basil are like a garden apothecary to ones sensory soul. For the visually impaired gardener, the wafting fragrances combine to produce a sensory smorgasbord. Stimulating the sense of smell often includes touch and taste as well, as many fragrant plants and flowers are also edible. The sensory edible fragrance garden could include herbs such as rosemary, mint, tarragon, parsley, oregano, and lavender and flowers such as honeysuckle, hibiscus, nasturtiums, pansies ,violets, hostas, marigolds, chrysanthemums, sunflowers, dianthus, and cornflowers, to name a few.