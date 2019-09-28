WASHINGTON — The rector of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, the country's largest Catholic church, has stepped aside from his role on Catholic University's board amid a church investigation, a spokeswoman confirmed.
Monsignor Walter Rossi, who has served on the CUA's board since his 2005 appointment as rector of the basilica, requested a leave of absence on Aug. 27 until an investigation into him is finished. Rossi remains in active ministry, according to spokeswoman Jacquelyn Hayes.
Allegations of misconduct have included that Rossi directed young men to another priest who harassed them. The Archdiocese of Washington and the Diocese of Scranton — which launched the recent church investigation — have not said what exactly they are looking into.