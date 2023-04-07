TODAY
Heritage at Longview Healthcare Center & Havencare, 112 Ruthlynn Drive, in Longview will have an Intergenerational Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. today. The event will also feature music and treats! It’s open for children of all ages to join the seniors.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYSRanae Phelps, Tim Worley