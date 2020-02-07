TODAY
Green Street Recreation Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
Grief support group, 10 a.m. today, First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., Longview. Moderator: Rev. Richard Emerson.
Longview Greggton Rotary Club, noon today, Hilton Garden Inn, 905 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. today, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. today, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 4002, dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight today, 401 Ambassador Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
VFW Post 1183, dinner, 6 to 9 p.m., karaoke/dancing, 8 p.m. to midnight today, 6001 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 297-3652.
Biblical 12-Step Recovery Program, 6:30 p.m. today, Calvary Tabernacle Church, 301 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3006.
Revive Recovery Addiction Meeting, 7 p.m. today, Revive Church, 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Information: (903) 738-5382.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 11 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Joseph McMullen