Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.