TODAY

Green Street Recreation Center, exercise, 9:15 a.m.; 42 dominoes, chickenfoot, 10 a.m.; bridge club, 1 p.m. today, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership: $15 per year; day pass $7, required. Information: Keith Bibb, (903) 237-1279.

Grief support group, 10 to 11 a.m. today, First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., Longview. Moderator: the Rev. Richard Emerson.

Longview Greggton Rotary Club, noon today, Hilton Garden Inn, 905 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview.

Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.

Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.

Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. today, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.

VFW Post 4002, dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight today, 401 Ambassador Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.

VFW Post 1183, dinner, 6 to 9 p.m., karaoke/dancing, 8 p.m. to midnight today, 6001 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 297-3652.

Biblical 12-Step Recovery Program, 6:30 p.m. today, Calvary Tabernacle Church, 301 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3006.

Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 11 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.

LOCAL BIRTHDAYS

Jarret Brelsford, Rod Bullard, Casen Copeland, Paul Davis, Pat Farkas, Steve Falconer, Ryan Sherwood

