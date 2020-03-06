TODAY

Green Street Recreation Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.

Grief support group, 10 a.m. today, First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., Longview. Moderator: Rev. Richard Emerson.

Longview Greggton Rotary Club, noon today, Hilton Garden Inn, 905 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview.

Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. today, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.

Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.

Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. today, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.

VFW Post 4002, dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight today, 401 Ambassador Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.

VFW Post 1183, dinner, 6 to 9 p.m., karaoke/dancing, 8 p.m. to midnight today, 6001 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 297-3652.

Biblical 12-Step Recovery Program, 6:30 p.m. today, Calvary Tabernacle Church, 301 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3006.

Revive Recovery Addiction Meeting, 7 p.m. today, Revive Church, 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Information: (903) 738-5382.

Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 11 p.m. today, 2614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.

LOCAL BIRTHDAYS

Jim Egner, Griff Hubbard, Jack Lanier, Gayla McGuire, Mark Scirto, Bob Terrell

— The Weekly Planner appears Mondays. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before 5 p.m. Thursday to be included in the Weekly Planner. East Texas Datebook appears in the Longview News-Journal Tuesday through Sunday. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before noon at least three working days before the desired publication date to be included in the Datebook. Email releases to clerks@news-journal.com with the subject line as Datebook.