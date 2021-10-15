TODAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
Longview High School Class of 1980, will hold its 40th class reunion Friday and Saturday. To register and for more information, visit the website lobosclassof1980.com. Cost is $75 per person.
— The Weekly Planner appears Mondays. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before 5 p.m. Thursday to be included in the Weekly Planner. East Texas Datebook appears in the Longview News-Journal Tuesday through Sunday. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before noon at least three working days before the desired publication date to be included in the Datebook. Email releases to clerks@news-journal.com with the subject line as Datebook.